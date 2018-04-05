medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Child Health News

Parent-child Communication Can Protect Children Against Harmful Behaviors

by Sushma Rao on  May 4, 2018 at 12:40 PM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Parents who have greater communication with their children during their early adolescence, are less prone to unhealthy habits like harmful alcohol use and binge eating when they get to adulthood, reveals a new study in Biological Psychiatry.
Parent-child Communication Can Protect Children Against Harmful Behaviors
Parent-child Communication Can Protect Children Against Harmful Behaviors

The 14-year study, which followed participants from 11 to 25 years old, identified that the extent of communication between parents and children promotes the development of a brain network involved in the processing of rewards and other stimuli that, in turn, protects against the overconsumption of food, alcohol and drugs. In this way, robust parent-child communication has an impact on health behaviors in adulthood.

"It might mean that social interactions actually influence the wiring patterns of the brain in the teenage years," said John Krystal, MD, Editor of Biological Psychiatry. "It points to an important potential role of family interactions in brain development and the emergence of maladaptive behaviors in adulthood," he added.

The study, led by Christopher Holmes, PhD and colleagues from the University of Georgia's Center for Family Research, focused on rural African Americans, an understudied population that may be disproportionately at risk for these harmful health behaviors in young adulthood. In 2001, the research team began a longitudinal study involving rural African American families with a child 11 years of age. Between the ages of 11 and 13 years, participants reported on interactions with their parents, including the frequency of discussions and arguing.

When the participants reached 25 years of age, a subsample of 91 participants was recruited from the larger study to take part in a neuroimaging session that measured brain activity using functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI). Specifically, the researchers used fMRI to study a network of brain connections called the anterior salience network (ASN). The participants also answered questions about harmful alcohol use and emotional eating at age 25.

Greater parent-child communication in early adolescence predicted greater connectivity of the ASN at age 25, supporting the idea that high-quality parenting is important for long-term brain development. Greater ASN connectivity was, in turn, associated with lower harmful alcohol use and emotional eating at age 25. The findings point to the ASN as a brain mechanism for how parenting in childhood affects health behaviors in early adulthood.

"These findings highlight the value of prevention and intervention efforts targeting parenting skills in childhood as a means to foster long-term, adaptive neurocognitive development," said Allen Barton, PhD, corresponding author of the study.



Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Related Links

Concussion in Pre-Schoolers Can Alter Parent-Child Relationships

Concussion in Pre-Schoolers Can Alter Parent-Child Relationships

A new study reveals the adverse effects of mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) on the quality parent-child relationships.

Family Support Buffers the Physiological Effects of Racial Discrimination in Teens

Family Support Buffers the Physiological Effects of Racial Discrimination in Teens

African American adolescents who experience high levels of racial discrimination show cellular wear and tear, suggested a new research.

Children Growing Up in Solo Mother Families are Well Adjusted and Develop Well

Children Growing Up in Solo Mother Families are Well Adjusted and Develop Well

Children of single women are generally well adjusted, with positive feelings about family life, although they do raise questions about the absence of a father.

Parents can Help Prevent Child Bullying, Research Finds

Parents can Help Prevent Child Bullying, Research Finds

Parents can play an important role in preventing their children from becoming bullies, concludes a new research.

More News on:

Height and Weight-Kids 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Your Breath May Reveal Your Health Status

Your Breath May Reveal Your Health Status

The type of breath and its odor can reveal a lot about the state of your health. Know more about ...

 Arthrogryposis

Arthrogryposis

Arthrogryposis or Arthrogryposis multiplex congenita (AMC) is not a specific diagnosis but a ...

 Hemiplegia

Hemiplegia

Hemiplegia is a condition that is characterized by paralysis of one half of the body, usually due ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...