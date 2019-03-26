medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Parasitic Worms Could Cause Cancers and also Help Cure Them

by Mohamed Fathima S on  March 26, 2019 at 11:18 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Tropical worms are infecting billions of people around the globe, especially those in poor countries, who are kept feeble by the effects of worm-related malnourishment. These worms cause a majority of cases of some cancers in these countries. A new study published in Frontiers aims at prevention and treatment and possibly even turns these worms against cancer.
Parasitic Worms Could Cause Cancers and also Help Cure Them
Parasitic Worms Could Cause Cancers and also Help Cure Them

Worms cause cancer

Over a million worm species are classified as helminths. A single characteristic unites them: parasitism.

"Helminths take many forms, but all of them harm their host in some way. In humans, they can live in the intestinal tract, urinary tract or bloodstream, causing a variety of illness from malnutrition to organ failure" explains co-editor of the research Dr. Monica Botelho of Portugal's National Institute of Health.

In 2015 a more bizarre case of infection put helminths into the headlines: a man with HIV-AIDS died after his tapeworm contracted cancer and spread around his body. This remains the only such case ever recorded.

Meanwhile, scientists have known for decades that helminths can turn human cells into cancers.

"Three species of helminth are classified as class 1 carcinogens by the WHO," adds Botelho. "These are all designated trematodes - after the Latin name for the grisly feeding cavity with which they latch onto their host's insides."

Worm-related cancer is not just a fluke - it's three Trematodes are known informally as 'flukes'. In this case however, they're anything but.

"In endemic regions - predominantly sub-saharan Africa and Southeast Asia - flukes are responsible for the majority of all bladder and liver cancer cases," says Dr. Joachim Richter, Associate Professor at Charité Berlin and co-editor with Botelho. "Cancers arise in sites of fluke infection including the bladder wall and the bile ducts of the liver."

But how does a worm cause cancer? According the research collection, their feeding - and breeding - habits might be to blame.

"Flukes constantly wound and re-wound their host as they latch on with their feeding cavity, burrow through organs, and deposit eggs in the bladder wall. This leads to chronic inflammation as the body tries endlessly to heal, meaning lots of cell division and so lots of opportunities for cancer-causing mutations to accumulate over years of infection." The flukes' toxic toilet habits then add insult to injury.

"Worms and their eggs also excrete proteins that exacerbate this chronic inflammation, further promoting cell division as well as the blood vessel growth required to feed it," adds Richter.

Hyper tapeworms protect hosts from cancer Fluke infections and early stage cancers are often asymptomatic, so despite availability of anthelminthic drugs patients often present too late for curative treatment. Fortunately, flukes have an Achilles' heel: they require freshwater snails as a first host before infecting humans.

"Flukes have been successfully eliminated in Japan by economic development and the filling and drainage of snail habitats," says Richter. "Eradication efforts are underway in Thailand, which has the world's highest rates of liver fluke infection and bile duct cancer - but some high-risk countries like Ethiopia lack a coordinated monitoring or prevention program for fluke-related cancer and need more help."

Beyond eradication efforts lies another twist in the bizarre world of worms and cancer: helminths as a cure for malignancy.

"Many parasites, including some helminths like the liver fluke Fasciola hepatica, inhibit cancer growth in vitro. Another of these - the ominously named 'hyper tapeworm' - is associated with a significantly lower rate of cancer in human hosts," reports Botelho. "In fact, there is evidence that proteins produced by hyper tapeworms as well as F. hepatica not only kill cancer cells directly - but might also enhance their host's immune response to tumors."

"Even cancer-promoting fluke proteins might be repurposed as treatments for other conditions: for example, those that promote new blood vessel growth could help resolve chronic non-healing wounds in diabetics, tobacco users, and the elderly."



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Recommended Reading

Intestinal Parasite Infection

Protozoa and helminths (intestinal worms) are the commonest intestinal parasites that enter the GI tract by ingestion of contaminated food and water.

Onchocerciasis / River Blindness

Onchocerciasis a parasitic disease is caused by the filarial worm Onchocerca volvulus. Onchocerciasis is also known as river blindness and Robles disease.

Neurocysticercosis

Neurocysticercosis or Cysticercosis of brain is the most common cause of epilepsy and the most common parasitic infection of the brain. Neurocysticercosis is more common in the developing countries.

Tapeworm Infections

Tapeworms are a group of parasites that depend on humans for growth and cause intestinal infection in them. Tapeworm symptoms and signs include stomach pain, loss of appetite, weight loss.

Schistosomiasis

Schistosomiasis is caused by parasitic worms released into freshwater by snails or water buffaloes. Blood in urine and enlargement of liver and spleen are some of its symptoms.

More News on:

Schistosomiasis Onchocerciasis / River Blindness 

What's New on Medindia

Barley and its Benefits

Top Beauty Foods to Look Younger and Glowing

Top 8 Things You Should Know About Tampons
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive