by Karishma Abhishek on  June 15, 2021 at 8:34 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Paper-art-inspired Stents Help Deliver Drugs
New type of stent inspired by Japanese paper art - kirigami could be used to deliver drugs to the gastrointestinal tract, respiratory tract, or other tubular organs in the body, as designed by the engineers and their collaborators at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Cambridge, MA, published in the journal Nature Materials.

The device has two key elements - a soft, stretchy tube made of silicone-based rubber, and a smooth layer of plastic coating etched with needles that pop up when the tube is stretched. This allows the needles to penetrate the localized tissue and deliver the drug-containing microparticles over an extended period even after the stent is removed.

"This kind of drug delivery could make it easier to treat inflammatory diseases affecting the GI tract such as inflammatory bowel disease or eosinophilic esophagitis. This technology could be applied in essentially any tubular organ. Having the ability to deliver drugs locally, on an infrequent basis, really maximizes the likelihood of helping to resolve patients' conditions and could be transformative in how we think about patient care by enabling local, prolonged drug delivery following a single treatment," says Giovanni Traverso, an MIT assistant professor of mechanical engineering, a gastroenterologist at Brigham and Women's Hospital, and the senior author of the study.


Paper Inspired Stent as Targeted Therapy

Since the lodging of the stent in the GI tract can be tricky as the digested food is continuously moving through it, temporary insertion of the stent endoscopically followed by drug delivery and then easy removal serves the purpose just right. The localized delivery of the drug to the affected tissue thereby helps in curbing out the side effects encountered on other organs in the body.

The team tested the effectiveness of the stents in the esophagus of pigs by imparting microparticles containing a drug called budesonide, a steroid that is used to treat IBD and eosinophilic esophagitis.

The whole process took only a couple of minutes, and it was seen that the microparticles then stayed in the tissue and gradually released budesonide for about one week.

"The novelty of our approach is that we used tools and concepts from mechanics, combined with bioinspiration from scaly-skinned animals, to develop a new class of drug-releasing systems with the capacity to deposit drug depots directly into luminal walls of tubular organs for extended-release. The kirigami stents were engineered to provide a reversible shape transformation: from flat to 3D, buckled-out needles for tissue engagement, and then to the original flat shape for easy and safe removal," says Sahab Babaee, an MIT research scientist, and the lead author of the paper.

The team had created kirigami needles of several different sizes and shapes along with the thickness of the plastic sheet. This helps in applying the technique to various sizes of the targeted tubular organs like blood vessels and the respiratory tract and their compartments. The team is now set to eventually test the stents in patients.

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

World-first 3D Printed Esophageal Stents developed
New 3D printed stents developed by researchers deliver breakthrough treatment for esophageal cancer.
READ MORE
Tracheal Stents Improves Breathing In Children
In pediatric patients having laryngotracheal stenosis (LTS), the airway obstruction can be effectively opened by using a biodegradable magnesium-alloy stent.
READ MORE
Two Drugs Better Than One for Treating Patients With Heart Stents
Rivaroxaban plus aspirin better than aspirin alone to reduce major adverse events and mortality rates in patients with chronic coronary disease who have had an angioplasty.
READ MORE
Stents And Surgery No Better Than Lifestyle Changes At Reducing The Risk For Heart Attack
Bypass surgery and stenting are no better at reducing the risk for heart attack and death than medication and lifestyle changes alone in patients with stable ischemic heart disease.
READ MORE
Drug Toxicity
Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.
READ MORE
Drugs Banned in India
Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

More News on:

Drug ToxicityDrugs Banned in India