Panel Recommends Reducing Covishield Dose Gap To 8-16 Weeks

COVID-19 vaccine update: The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) has advised lowering the gap between the first and second dose of COVID vaccine Covishield to 8 to 16 weeks given the ongoing Omicron pandemic.



Presently, the second dose of Covishield is being administered 12-16 weeks after the first dose under the national vaccination drive. India's apex body on immunisation now recommends this be curbed to ramp up the administration of the second dose of Covishield to the remaining population amid rising cases in European nations and some other countries.

‘The government had on May 13, 2021 extended the gap between the first and second doses of the Covishield vaccine from 6-8 weeks to 12-16 weeks, based on the recommendations by NTAGI that provides guidance to the Union Health Ministry on the immunization.’