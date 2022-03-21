Panel Recommends Reducing Covishield Dose Gap To 8-16 Weeks

COVID-19 vaccine update: The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) has advised lowering the gap between the first and second dose of COVID vaccine Covishield to 8 to 16 weeks given the ongoing Omicron pandemic.
Presently, the second dose of Covishield is being administered 12-16 weeks after the first dose under the national vaccination drive. India's apex body on immunisation now recommends this be curbed to ramp up the administration of the second dose of Covishield to the remaining population amid rising cases in European nations and some other countries.
However, India continues on downward trend of new Covid cases. Total 1,761 fresh Covid cases were recorded nationwide on Sunday which is lowest in around 688 days. Following a continuous downward trend, India's active caseload has also declined to 26,240, constituting 0.06 per cent of total positive cases.