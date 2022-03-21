About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Panel Recommends Reducing Covishield Dose Gap To 8-16 Weeks

by Colleen Fleiss on March 21, 2022 at 10:36 PM
Font : A-A+

Panel Recommends Reducing Covishield Dose Gap To 8-16 Weeks

COVID-19 vaccine update: The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) has advised lowering the gap between the first and second dose of COVID vaccine Covishield to 8 to 16 weeks given the ongoing Omicron pandemic.

Presently, the second dose of Covishield is being administered 12-16 weeks after the first dose under the national vaccination drive. India's apex body on immunisation now recommends this be curbed to ramp up the administration of the second dose of Covishield to the remaining population amid rising cases in European nations and some other countries.

Advertisement


However, India continues on downward trend of new Covid cases. Total 1,761 fresh Covid cases were recorded nationwide on Sunday which is lowest in around 688 days. Following a continuous downward trend, India's active caseload has also declined to 26,240, constituting 0.06 per cent of total positive cases.

Source: IANS
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Do Genetics Play a Role in Oral Health?
Do Genetics Play a Role in Oral Health?
World Down Syndrome Day (WDSD) 2022 — 'We Decide'
World Down Syndrome Day (WDSD) 2022 — 'We Decide'
World Oral Health Day 2022 —
World Oral Health Day 2022 — "Be Proud of Your Mouth"
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Neck Cracking COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts 

Recommended Reading
COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges
COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges
India's COVID-19 vaccination program has been launched. It currently uses the vaccines Covishield .....
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
Debunking several misconceptions or myths that have surfaced regarding covid vaccination is ......
Russia's Sputnik Covid Vaccine's Assessment Delayed: Here's Why
Russia's Sputnik Covid Vaccine's Assessment Delayed: Here's Why
World Health Organization (WHO) has delayed the assessment for granting emergency use authorization ...
COVID Vaccine Less Effective in Children
COVID Vaccine Less Effective in Children
In kids aged 5 to 11 years, Pfizer's COVID vaccine is found to be significantly less effective than ...
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
The Indian Government has approved Covid-19 vaccination of pregnant women, who are to be counselled ...
Neck Cracking
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)