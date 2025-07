Pandemic`s Unequal Burden: Women`s Health More Affected by COVID-19

Research shows COVID-19 had a greater impact on women’s health than men’s, with poorer lifestyle habits and higher psychological distress reported.

The gendered impact of Covid-19 on health behaviours and mental health: Evidence from the UK



A Gendered Lens on Health Behaviors and Mental Distress



Behavioral Changes Highlight Persistent Gender Gap

Women reported fewer days of fruit consumption and only marginal reductions in alcohol use compared to men during the pandemic period.

A comprehensive new study led by researchers from the University of Aberdeen has revealed that the COVID-19 pandemic had a disproportionately negative impact on women's mental and physical health compared to men’s. Published in the journalthe study draws attention to the enduring).The research, led by Professor Paul McNamee from the University of Aberdeen, in collaboration with Duke-NUS Medical School in Singapore and the University of Turin, analyzed data from the Understanding Society national longitudinal survey. The dataset spanned from January 2015 to March 2023, allowing researchers to compare pre-pandemic and post-pandemic trends in health behaviors and psychological well-being.Researchers focused on key lifestyle habits—including fruit and vegetable consumption, alcohol intake, and levels of physical activity—as well as self-reported mental health. The findings were stark:Among the most notable outcomes:Before the pandemic, adopting a healthy lifestyle had a strong protective effect on women’s mental health. However, this link weakened significantly for women during the pandemic, while it remained steady—and even slightly stronger—for men.Dr. Karen Arulsamy from Duke-NUS Medical School emphasized the long-term implications, stating, “The adverse changes in women’s health behaviors compared to men persist through to May 2023, suggesting that pandemic-related stress and financial pressures may have lasting effects.”The researchers also highlighted how socioeconomic status and caregiving roles played a role in shaping these outcomes. Women, especially those from lower-income backgrounds and those bearing caregiving responsibilities, were more likely to face barriers to maintaining healthy routines and social connections.said Professor McNamee. “These challenges did not disappear when lockdowns ended.”Dr. Silvia Mendolia from the University of Turin added, “Our study shows how the pandemic eroded the mental health benefits of healthy living for women, while these benefits remained intact or even strengthened for men.”The researchers argue that these findings call for more gender-sensitive public health interventions, particularly those that extend beyond the pandemic response. Professor McNamee advocated for the expansion of social prescribing—a system in which healthcare providers refer individuals to non-medical support services to improve well-being.“Programs that connect women to community resources, mental health support, and opportunities for social engagement could help bridge the gender gap in health outcomes during times of crisis,” he said.While the world has moved beyond the most acute phases of the pandemic, the study emphasizes that its effects on women’s health are still unfolding. Continued monitoring and data-driven policymaking will be crucial to addressing the lingering health inequities laid bare by COVID-19.The research team encourages governments, healthcare systems, and community organizations to consider the complex interplay of gender, mental health, and lifestyle in designing support systems for future public health emergencies.Source-Medindia