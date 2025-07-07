Pandemic`s Unequal Burden: Women`s Health More Affected by COVID-19

Research shows COVID-19 had a greater impact on women’s health than men’s, with poorer lifestyle habits and higher psychological distress reported.

The gendered impact of Covid-19 on health behaviours and mental health: Evidence from the UK

‘The pandemic's toll on health habits revealed new disparities! Women reported less fruit, smaller #alcohol reductions, and a greater surge in #psychological distress than men. How can we better support women's well-being in future crises? #PublicHealth #WomensHealth’