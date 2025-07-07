Pandemic`s Unequal Burden: Women`s Health More Affected by COVID-19

Research shows COVID-19 had a greater impact on women’s health than men’s, with poorer lifestyle habits and higher psychological distress reported.
A comprehensive new study led by researchers from the University of Aberdeen has revealed that the COVID-19 pandemic had a disproportionately negative impact on women's mental and physical health compared to men’s. Published in the journal Social Science & Medicine, the study draws attention to the enduring gender disparities in health outcomes that emerged and deepened during the global crisis (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
A Gendered Lens on Health Behaviors and Mental DistressThe research, led by Professor Paul McNamee from the University of Aberdeen, in collaboration with Duke-NUS Medical School in Singapore and the University of Turin, analyzed data from the Understanding Society national longitudinal survey. The dataset spanned from January 2015 to March 2023, allowing researchers to compare pre-pandemic and post-pandemic trends in health behaviors and psychological well-being.
Behavioral Changes Highlight Persistent Gender GapAmong the most notable outcomes:
- Women reported fewer days of fruit consumption and only marginal reductions in alcohol use compared to men during the pandemic period.
- Psychological distress rose in both men and women, but the increase was more pronounced in women.
Dr. Karen Arulsamy from Duke-NUS Medical School emphasized the long-term implications, stating, “The adverse changes in women’s health behaviors compared to men persist through to May 2023, suggesting that pandemic-related stress and financial pressures may have lasting effects.”
The researchers also highlighted how socioeconomic status and caregiving roles played a role in shaping these outcomes. Women, especially those from lower-income backgrounds and those bearing caregiving responsibilities, were more likely to face barriers to maintaining healthy routines and social connections.
“Women from disadvantaged socio-economic groups, especially those balancing work and family care, faced more obstacles in engaging in healthier behaviors during the pandemic,” said Professor McNamee. “These challenges did not disappear when lockdowns ended.”
The researchers argue that these findings call for more gender-sensitive public health interventions, particularly those that extend beyond the pandemic response. Professor McNamee advocated for the expansion of social prescribing—a system in which healthcare providers refer individuals to non-medical support services to improve well-being.
While the world has moved beyond the most acute phases of the pandemic, the study emphasizes that its effects on women’s health are still unfolding. Continued monitoring and data-driven policymaking will be crucial to addressing the lingering health inequities laid bare by COVID-19.
The research team encourages governments, healthcare systems, and community organizations to consider the complex interplay of gender, mental health, and lifestyle in designing support systems for future public health emergencies.
