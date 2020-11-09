Pandemic Stress Affects 1 in 2 Working Women in India

said Neha Bagaria, CEO of online portal JobsForHer.
‘Pandemic stress among working women: More than two in five working mothers work outside their business hours to provide childcare, nearly twice as many men (25 percent).’
Study findings (Working mothers & fathers)
The number of working men experiencing pandemic stress stood at 38 percent.
1 in 3 working mothers is providing childcare full-time when compared to 1 in 5 working fathers.
1 in 5 (20%) working mothers rely on family members or friends to take care of their kids compared to 32% of men.
46% of working mothers work late to make up for the work.
42% are unable to focus on work with their kids and family at home.
The survey also shared data on personal savings and investments. 1 in 4 freelancers anticipated an increase in their income and personal savings.
Top tips for managing stress and anxiety
- Eat healthily, have well-balanced meals
- Give plenty of sleep
- Make time for hobbies
- Talk about your problems
- Exercise regularly
Source: Medindia