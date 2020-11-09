by Colleen Fleiss on  September 11, 2020 at 2:29 AM Mental Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Pandemic Stress Affects 1 in 2 Working Women in India
In India, one in two working women (47%) experienced more pandemic anxiety or stress, stated the survey.

The Workforce Confidence Index' survey was conducted by Microsoft-owned LinkedIn that was based on the responses of 2,254 professionals in India.

"One factor is balancing office and domestic work, the bulk of the latter being shouldered by women. Studies reveal increased participation of men during the pandemic, but women still spend most time caring for children," said Neha Bagaria, CEO of online portal JobsForHer.


Study findings (Working mothers & fathers)
The number of working men experiencing pandemic stress stood at 38 percent.
1 in 3 working mothers is providing childcare full-time when compared to 1 in 5 working fathers.
1 in 5 (20%) working mothers rely on family members or friends to take care of their kids compared to 32% of men.
46% of working mothers work late to make up for the work.
42% are unable to focus on work with their kids and family at home.

The survey also shared data on personal savings and investments. 1 in 4 freelancers anticipated an increase in their income and personal savings.

Top tips for managing stress and anxiety
- Eat healthily, have well-balanced meals
- Give plenty of sleep
- Make time for hobbies
- Talk about your problems
- Exercise regularly

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Anxiety - Symptom Evaluation
Anxiety is a state of mind where a person experiences fear, uneasiness, tension, irritability or apprehension in response to an unfamiliar stressful situation or object.
READ MORE
Life Stress Test | Life Stressor Chart
Take Life Stress Test (Life Stressor Chart) to check your stress level. Follow relaxation techniques and know how to relieve stress. Learn how to prevent stress using life stress test.
READ MORE
Quiz on Anxiety Disorder
Intense fear, persistent worry, bad dreams, feelings that you may be going crazy ï¿½ sounds familiar? Take this quiz and find out more on symptoms and treatment of anxiety ...
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Andropause / Male Menopause
Andropause or male menopause causing low libido in a man is due to decreasing level of male hormones, like testosterone. Symptoms of andropause are depression, irritability.
READ MORE
Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks
Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Simple guidelines to avoid heart attack are listed.
READ MORE
Is Your Man Moody?
Women get confused by the behavior of men in their lives. It is time they realize that men too have frequent mood swings.
READ MORE
Palpitations And Arrhythmias
Palpitations are unpleasant sensation of one’s own heartbeat.
READ MORE
Stress and the Gender Divide
Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.
READ MORE
Tired All The Time
Tired All The Time (TATT) syndrome is not only about feeling of tired, however there are a host of other symptoms. Diabetes and food intolerance trigger TATT.
READ MORE
Women More Prone to Road Rage
If you find your self getting mad and cursing under your breath while driving, you are a victim of road rage.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

More News on:

Palpitations And ArrhythmiasStress Relief Through Alternative MedicineStress and the Gender DivideAndropause / Male MenopauseHeart Attack- Lifestyle RisksIs Your Man Moody?Tired All The TimeWomen More Prone to Road RageQuiz on Weight LossStress