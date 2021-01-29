Pandemic May Have Caused Turbulence in Marriages

‘Couples with everyday routines disrupted by spouses felt negative emotions toward their spouses and perceived the marriage as turbulent’

COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in various conflicts, including challenges between married couples at home due to the disruption of their normal routine.Research from West Virginia University found that people viewed their relationship as turbulent if they felt that their spouse disrupted their daily routine.Kevin Knoster led the study in April 2020, which examined 165 married individuals and how their partners interfered with their daily routines. The participants were from the age range 18 to 74. Sixty-four adult children moved back home during the pandemic and joined their parents.Knoster comments that when you disrupt their daily routines or impede your significant other from accomplishing their goals or there will be emotional responses leading to the perception of a turbulent relationship.Knoster and fellow researchers Heath Howard are both married and living with their spouses. While studying for relational turbulence theory for their exams, they decided to explore this topic during the lockdown. This theory states that transitions or periods of instability can create ripples within a relationship. A shift in the makeup of a relationship can result in a change in behaviors.Knoster said.Statements such as "My spouse interferes with the plans that I make," and "During the last month of the COVID-19 pandemic, when I have interacted with my spouse, I have felt..." were used to measure the participants' level of agreement.Findings showed that couples with everyday routines disrupted by spouses felt negative emotions toward their spouses and perceived the marriage as turbulent. The negative emotions reported, such as sadness and anger, were directed toward interactions with their spouse.Knoster speaks from personal experienceBut these negative emotions can fade for couples who can strategize and are aware of each other's schedules.Knoster adds,