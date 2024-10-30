Pancreatic Cancer Doesn`t Care About Your Age

Pancreatic cancer knows no age; it can affect you at any stage of life. Obesity, heredity, and unhealthy lifestyle habits can put you at a higher risk of developing pancreatic cancer.

Pancreatic cancer rates are on the rise among people under age 50. Meanwhile, a new survey conducted by The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute (OSUCCC – James) shows that many people still think pancreatic disease only affects the elderly and believe there is little they can do to lower their risk.For this survey, respondents were asked about risk factors for pancreatic cancer. More than half (53%) of adults under age 50 said they would not recognize the early signs or symptoms of the disease, and more than one third (37%) believe there is nothing they can do to change their risk of pancreatic cancer. More than one third (33%) also believe only older adults are at risk.“Pancreatic cancer rates, however, have been rising by about 1% annually, and we are seeing this disease in people who are in their 40s much more regularly. This is a concerning trend, and one for which research is needed to learned why,” said Zobeida Cruz-Monserrate, Ph.D., co-leader of the OSUCCC – James Molecular Carcinogenesis and Chemoprevention Program ().Cruz-Monserrate says reducing risk for pancreatic cancer could start with maintaining a healthy weight. According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, 1 in 3 Americans is overweight, and more than 2 in 5 are clinically obese. Obesity alone increases a person’s lifetime risk for pancreatic cancer by 20%.On the flip side, the American Cancer Society (ACS) estimates that just 10% of pancreatic cancers are linked to heredity risk (genetic markers passed down through families), including thegenes, Lynch syndrome and others.. For most people obesity is within someone’s power to change. It also increases a person’s risk for type 2 diabetes, other cancers and cardiovascular disease,” said Cruz-Monserrate., with less than 13% reaching five-years of survival, according to ACS estimates.Other modifiable lifestyle factors believed to reduce your lifetime risk for pancreatic cancer include limiting or eliminating alcohol consumption, regular moderate exercise and a plant-based diet with limited red or processed meat.More than half of survey respondents (54%) knew that genetic testing helps people understand if they should be screened for pancreatic cancer.OSUCCC – James researchers are conducting studies to identify ways to screen for early signs of pancreatic cancer, including minimally invasive ways of screening pancreatic cysts, and understanding the roles of diabetes and chronic pancreatitis in pancreatic cancer risk. Until science provides more answers, however, Cruz-Monserrate says taking action to change lifestyle factors – especially maintaining a healthy weight – and understanding your family history are key for risk reduction.“This disease is too often a silent killer, with no symptoms until it has progressed to less treatable stages. We must continue to aggressively pursue research that will help us prevent, diagnose and treat this disease more effectively,” said Cruz-Monserrate, who is conducting research on the prevention of obesity-related pancreatic cancer and on the impact of exercise on the development of this disease and pancreatitis.Source-Eurekalert