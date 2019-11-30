medindia

Pamela Anderson Writes to PM Modi Urging Him to Promote Vegan Food

by Iswarya on  November 30, 2019 at 12:03 PM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Pamela Anderson, Baywatch icon and former Bigg Boss guest star wrote a letter on behalf of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) to PM Narendra Modi, urging him to serve just vegan food at all government meetings and functions.
Pamela Anderson Writes to PM Modi Urging Him to Promote Vegan Food
Pamela Anderson Writes to PM Modi Urging Him to Promote Vegan Food

In this letter, she urges Modi to lead India's fight against climate change by serving only delicious vegan (wholly plant-derived) food at all government meetings and functions.

Show Full Article


"With your country's innovation and agricultural history, I'm sure that India-produced soy and other versatile foods can easily replace these damaging foods," she writes. PETA Director urged Modi to adopt pro-vegan steps taken by other countries such as New Zealand, China, and Germany.

"I appeal to you to show that India can equal or best them," the 52-year-old actor added.

Expressing concern over climate change, she wrote, "My heart goes out to everyone affected by the severe air pollution plaguing Delhi. I worry about the residents as well as the animals who can't wear face masks or stay indoors."

She said that according to the latest reports, 36 million Indians could face the threat of annual coastal flooding by 2050. The World Bank has predicted that at least 21 cities in India are approaching zero groundwater levels for next year and that 40 percent of Indians may not have water to drink by 2030.

Anderson, in her letter, praised India's cuisine that made it the 'easiest place on earth' to be vegan. "India is the easiest place to be vegan... I still remember the beautiful color of saffron rice and the alluring aroma of veggie biryani. India's foods are so fantastic and varied that it's the easiest place on earth to be vegan", she added.

Last month, she had written to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau asking him to serve nutritious vegan meals in correctional facilities.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Recommended Reading

Raw Food Diet

Raw food diet, made of uncooked and unprocessed food, is gaining popularity in the world of health, fitness and weight loss. However, with its drawbacks, it cannot be considered as a wholesome diet. Learn more about the raw food diet in this ...

Nutritional Yeast - Is it Good for You?

Nutritional yeast has recently gained a lot of popularity. Let's explore what nutritional yeast is and learn more of its health benefits as well as discover different ways to add it to the daily diet.

Former Vegan Warns About The Dangers Of Obsessing With Strict Diet

The health blogger who followed a strict diet for a long period became weak that resulted in hair fall and irregular menstrual cycle.

Neck Cracking

Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.

Premenstrual Syndrome

Premenstrual syndrome or PMS is a medical condition characterized by a range of physical and emotional symptoms before onset of menstruation.

Vegan Way to Lose Weight and Reverse Disease

The best way to lose weight and reverse disease could be to jump into a completely dairy-free, plant-based diet. This could be a revolutionary new way of eating for Indians.

More News on:

Premenstrual SyndromeVegan Way to Lose Weight and Reverse DiseaseNeck Cracking

What's New on Medindia

Vaginosis

Cardiac Stem Cells can Repair Injured Heart

Breast Milk Helps Prevent Heart Disease in Premature Babies
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive