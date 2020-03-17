by Ramya Rachamanti on  March 17, 2020 at 11:04 AM General Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Pakistan Reported 179 Coronavirus Cases
Pakistan reported 179 coronavirus cases after a sharp raise reported among pilgrims who had returned from Iran through the Taftan border and were quarantined in Sukkur.

The total number of confirmed cases in Sindh surged from 103 to 146 after 43 new cases were reported in Sukkur, Sindh Chief Minister's adviser Murtaza Wahab confirmed, Pakistani media reported.

Wahab in his tweet said, "Total number of ppl affected by coronavirus in Sindh has reached 146. Out of this, 119 are Zaireen who are being kept in Sukkur, 26 are in Khi & 1 is in Hyd. This exponential increase is largely due to the recent inflow of ppl brought in from Taaftaan after a purported qurantine."


Earlier in the day, the Sindh health department had said that a total of 76 people from Taftan have tested positive for the virus in Sukkur, where they have been quarantined, while there are 27 cases in Karachi and one in Hyderabad.

Fifteen new cases have also been reported by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, all of whom were pilgrims who had returned to Pakistan via Taftan.

Ten cases have been reported by Balochistan, four by Islamabad, three by Gilgit Baltistan and one by Punjab.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
MERS, a newly discovered respiratory disease, was recently reported in the Arabian region. MERS is caused by a virus similar to that causing common cold and other respiratory illnesses.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

More News on:

Middle East Respiratory SyndromeCoronavirus