Pakistan Begins Clinical Trial of Chinese Vaccine for COVID-19

Pakistan has approved phase three clinical trial of a COVID-19 vaccine developed in collaboration with a Chinese company, reports Executive Director of the country's National Institute of Health (NIH) Aamer Ikram.



While addressing a press conference, the official told the vaccine will be administered to 8,000 to 10,000 volunteers across the country. Its final results are expected to come out in around six months. Pakistan will begin administering it to the general public after the results.

‘China's CanSino Biologics is developing the COVID-19 vaccine, which is under clinical trial, and Pakistan is among the seven countries which will carry out the phase 3 trials.’





Sultan said the vaccine trial is a vital step for Pakistan as it will help in the capacity building of the country to develop vaccines against other viral diseases.



The drug regulatory authority of Pakistan approved the vaccine trial, and it will be administered under the supervision of the NIH.



Pakistan has so far reported over 306,000 COVID-19 cases and 6,420 deaths.



He said the vaccine has already been demonstrated safe on animals, and there are high expectations that it will be proven safe for humans too.