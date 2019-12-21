medindia

Painful Skin and Mucous Membrane Lesions may be Symptoms of Pneumonia

by Iswarya on  December 21, 2019 at 6:49 PM General Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Painful inflammatory lesions of the skin and mucous membranes occurring in children who develop bacterial pneumonia can help in the diagnosis and prediction of pneumonia according to a new research. The findins of the study are published in the journal JAMA Dermatology.
Painful Skin and Mucous Membrane Lesions may be Symptoms of Pneumonia
Painful Skin and Mucous Membrane Lesions may be Symptoms of Pneumonia

A research group at the University Children's Hospital Zurich has recently developed a new diagnostic blood test, which reliably diagnoses bacteria as the causative pathogen at an early stage, allowing more specific treatment and prediction about prognosis.

Show Full Article


Rapidly dying mucous membrane cells in the mouth, eye and genital regions, and vesicles and blisters on the skin can be symptoms and signs of drug allergies or infections. The latter can be triggered by the bacterium Mycoplasma pneumoniae, which is a well-known cause of pneumonia in children. M. pneumoniae can also be found outside the lungs and trigger severe, painful skin and mucous membrane lesions.

Early and clear diagnosis of bacterial infections

The connection between a M. pneumoniae infection and inflammation of the skin and mucous membranes is difficult to prove, however: Routine diagnostic tests can detect M. pneumoniae, but do not answer the question of whether it is the cause of the infection or whether the bacteria has colonized only the nasopharyngeal cavity without any consequences.

A research group at the University Children's Hospital Zurich has therefore developed an ELISpot (Enzyme-Linked Immunospot) blood test, which can detect specific immune cells (B cells) within 24 hours. These immune cells are directed specifically against M. pneumoniae and only become active during an infection. "Early recognizing inflammatory lesions of the skin and mucous membranes as infection-triggered rather than drug-triggered enables more specific treatment, and most importantly, avoids restriction of possibly causative drugs," says Patrick Meyer Sauteur, Consultant in Pediatric Infectious Diseases and Hospital Epidemiology at the University Children's Hospital Zurich.

Severe skin and mucous membrane lesions as complication of pneumonia

The new ELISpot blood test has already been used in a childhood pneumonia study at the Children's Hospital Zurich, in which skin and mucous membrane lesions were the first time prospectively investigated. In one third of 152 children with pneumonia, M. pneumoniae was identified as cause of the infection. Skin and mucous membrane lesions were observed in 23 percent of these pneumonia cases caused by M. pneumoniae - three of the children had severe lesions, predominantly of the mucous membranes. In contrast, only three percent of children who had infections caused by other pathogens experienced skin and mucous membrane lesions.

The reason why infections with M. pneumoniae, in addition to respiratory disease, often lead to skin and mucous membrane lesions is not yet fully understood. The study showed that the immune system was much more activated in children who were infected with M. pneumoniae and had skin and mucosal lesions than in children with only respiratory tract disease due to M. pneumoniae. "This leads to an interesting conclusion: It may be not M. pneumoniae itself that causes the skin and mucous membrane lesions, but the immune system, which reacts to the bacteria," says Meyer Sauteur.

Immune response attacks not only the bacteria but also skin and mucous membranes

The group at the Children's Hospital is currently investigating which bacterial components trigger this distinct immune reaction and which structures of the skin and mucous membranes are targeted. Previous studies have shown that the surface of M. pneumoniae can be very similar to structures of various tissues in the body. It is therefore possible that the immune system attacks the human body as it cannot discriminate between bacterial and human tissue structures.

The new ELISpot blood test makes it possible to investigate the specific immune response in blood in detail and to make an exact diagnosis in patients with M. pneumoniae infections. "Our research has a direct impact on treatment management: In patients with M. pneumoniae infections, symptoms may be improved not only through treatment with antibiotics, but also with drugs that modulate the possibly disease-causing immune response," says the infectious disease specialist.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Recommended Reading

Pneumonia

Pneumonia is a lung infection that can be caused by a bacteria or a virus. It causes inflammation of the alveoli or the air sacs of the lungs.

Inflammation

Inflammation is the response of living tissue to injury due to a variety of causes that call upon host defenses to eliminate the offending agent.

Pneumonitis

Pneumonitis usually refers to inflammation of lung tissue due to various non-infective causes such as allergies, chemicals, and drugs although infection also causes pneumonitis. Treatment depends on the underlying cause

Anti-Inflammatory Diet

Healthy foods as part of anti-inflammatory diet to fight inflammation are basic components of the Mediterranean diet.

Boils / Skin Abscess

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Boils / Skin Abscess

Hib Vaccine

The Hib vaccine protects children against infections like meningitis and pneumonia that are caused by the Haemophilus influenzae type b bacterium.

Hives

Hives or Urticaria are allergic skin reaction that appear suddenly in clusters or as single bumps on the skin surface and can be itchy.

Pemphigus

Pemphigus is a rare group of autoimmune diseases that affect the skin and mucous membranes causing blisters and sores that fail to heal.

Pityriasis Rosea

Pityriasis rosea is a common skin disease that is not contagious. It manifests as oval-shaped, pink or red rash

Q Fever

Q Fever takes its origin from word “query” and is caused by bacteria Coxiella burnetii that infects some animals and is passed on to humans due to inhalation of infected air particles.

Scleroderma

Scleroderma or CREST syndrome is a chronic, auto immune disease which manifests as thick, dry, fibrous skin. Scleroderma/CREST syndrome is classified as rheumatic and connective tissue disease.

Silicosis

Silicosis is a lung disease caused by inhalation of crystalline free silica dust. It is characterised by nodular pulmonary fibrosis.

Vitiligo

Vitiligo is a skin disease characterized by patches of unpigmented skin. Vitiligo is usually slowly progressive. Melanin is either destroyed or not produced.

More News on:

Boils / Skin AbscessHib VaccinePneumoniaPityriasis roseaPemphigusHivesSclerodermaVitiligoQ FeverSilicosis
Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Swollen Ankles during Pregnancy

Minamata Disease

Living with Pet Dogs during Childhood can Ward Off Future Mental Health Problems
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive