Pain Caused by TMD can Worsen in Late Menopause

by Hannah Joy on May 11, 2022 at 8:26 PM
Pain Caused by TMD can Worsen in Late Menopause

Pain caused by a temporomandibular disorder (TMD) can worsen during the late menopause transition, reveals a new study.

The loss of estrogen during the menopause transition can cause a number of physical changes and health concerns—from thinning hair and atrophied vaginal mucous membranes to hot flashes and an increased risk for osteoporosis and cardiovascular disease.

What is TMD?

Dealing with Menopause symptoms through lifestyle changes

You can deal with menopause symptoms such as hot flashes, weight gain and forgetfulness by making simple lifestyle changes.
What is TMD?

A new study suggests that it may also increase jaw pain resulting from temporomandibular disorder (TMD). Study results are published online today in Menopause, the journal of The North American Menopause Society (NAMS).

It is estimated that 4.8% of US adults (roughly 12 million people) have had pain in the region of the temporomandibular joint (near the jaw). Some estimates are as high as 15% of US adults who have had at least one symptom of TMD, which is the second most common musculoskeletal pain (with low back pain being first).
Can Early Menopause Increase Dementia Risk?

Can Early Menopause Increase Dementia Risk?

Women who enter menopause at an early age are at a greater risk of developing dementia.
Women are twice as likely as men to develop TMD,

which has led to theories that the disorder is influenced by hormone changes.

To date, there is limited literature about the prevalence of TMD during the menopause transition, although a 2018 study showed that TMD was more common and severe in premenopausal versus postmenopausal women.

The results were not surprising because there are estrogen and progesterone receptors in the temporomandibular joint discs.

In this new study, women were divided into groups on the basis of their menopause stage (late menopause transition, early post-menopause, and late post-menopause) to evaluate differences in the intensity of their TMD-induced pain.

Based on the results, the researchers concluded that

TMD-induced pain and menopause symptoms are primarily correlated in the late menopause transition.

Both diminish with age and progression through the post-menopause phases.

In addition, socioeconomic factors such as education and ethnicity also affect TMD symptoms in women during early post-menopause. These results suggest the value of evaluating women for TMD as they approach the menopause transition. Study results are published in the article "Does temporomandibular disorder correlate with menopausal symptoms?"

"This study reinforces the known relationship between sex steroids, specifically estrogen, and the experience of pain. These results are unique in showing that TMD symptoms are linked with menopause symptoms and manifest differently across the menopause stages, with more prominent TMD and menopause symptoms occurring in the menopause transition compared with the years post-menopause. More study is needed to identify factors, such as low education, that influence these associations as well as strategies to mitigate bothersome TMD and menopause symptoms in midlife women," says Dr. Stephanie Faubion, NAMS medical director.



Source: Eurekalert
Natural Supplements Help Reverse Hair Loss During Menopause

Natural Supplements Help Reverse Hair Loss During Menopause

Hair loss among middle-aged women that occurs due to menopausal hormonal transition can be treated with nutraceutical supplements.
Can Menopause At An Early Age Bring You Coronary Heart Disease?

Can Menopause At An Early Age Bring You Coronary Heart Disease?

Early onset of menopause (before age 40) could make women vulnerable to developing coronary heart disease throughout their lifetime.
