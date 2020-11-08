Oxytocin Helps Prevent Osteoporosis

said Rita Menegati Dornelles, a researcher affiliated with UNESP's Araçatuba Dental School (FOA). Dornelles heads the Endocrine Physiology and Aging Laboratory in the school's Department of Basic Sciences.The study was supported by São Paulo Research Foundation - FAPESP. A description of the study is published inAccording to Dornelles, the important hormonal milestones in a woman's life are puberty and perimenopause, a transitional period starting some years before menopause itself as the ovaries gradually begin to produce less estrogen. These milestones mark the beginning and end of fertility, respectively.Dornelles said.In the study, the researchers administered two doses of oxytocin 12 hours apart to ten female Wistar rats. They were 18 months old, an unusually advanced age for laboratory rats, which have an average life expectancy of three years. Most in vivo experiments involve young rats that have been ovariectomized, i.e., had their ovaries surgically removed. The study involved rats in "peri-estropause", considered to be the equivalent of perimenopause in humans, that were undergoing a natural aging process.Thirty-five days after oxytocin was administered, the researchers analyzed blood samples and samples of tissue from the femoral neck (the upper portion of the femur just below the hip joint and the most common location for a hip fracture), comparing the results with those for ten 18-month-old female Wistar rats that were not given the hormone.There was no evidence of osteopenia (loss of bone density) in the animals treated with oxytocin, in contrast with the control group.Dornelles said.Analysis of the blood samples showed increased activity of key bone formation markers, such as alkaline phosphatase.Dornelles said.The rats treated with oxytocin had denser bones.she said.Oxytocin is produced by the hypothalamus and released by the pituitary gland. Scientists discovered early in the twentieth century that its release is associated mainly with childbirth and breastfeeding. More recent studies have shown that many other cells also secrete oxytocin.Dornelles said.The UNESP research group has been studying the involvement of oxytocin in bone metabolism for ten years.Dornelles said.According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the number of hip fractures associated with osteoporosis is projected to increase 630% in Brazil by 2050, compared with 50% in developed countries.Dornelles said, adding that quality of life, diet and physical exercise are all important disease prevention factors.In the study, the researchers focused on the femoral neck because it is the most common location for hip fractures, which are three times as frequent in women as in men.Dornelles said, adding that hip fractures are associated with high mortality rates: 24% of patients die within 12 months of a hip fracture, and the heightened risk of death can persist for at least five years.she said.In the future, researchers plan to study the effects of oxytocin on osteoporosis prevention in humans.Dornelles said.Source: Eurekalert