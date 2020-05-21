by Hannah Joy on  May 21, 2020 at 3:22 PM Clinical Trials News
Oxford Vaccine Shows No Signs of Worsening COVID-19 Symptoms
Preclinical animal studies of COVID-19 vaccine ChAdOx1 found to have positive effects on nine rhesus macaques at the University of Oxford.

The vaccine is currently undergoing human trials as they were performed concurrently with animal testing in order to fast track vaccine development.

Johanna Swanson, Product Manager at GlobalData, comments:


"The University of Oxford's recent animal studies for ChAdOx1 showed no signs of worsening disease symptoms. While this may sound like a simple requirement, this is actually an important hurdle for a vaccine to cross. Some previous attempts at coronavirus vaccines for Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS) and severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) in animal models resulted in candidate vaccines that produced side effects such as berserk immune responses, causing lung damage in monkeys and liver damage in ferrets."

"Results from human clinical trials are expected next month for the Oxford University vaccine. GlobalData considers the Oxford University/AstraZeneca's ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 to a possible front-runner for the Trump administration's 'Operation Warp Speed' - a program aimed at speeding up development of a successful COVID-19 vaccine. Other candidates for the program could include Moderna's mRNA-1273, Inovio's INO-4800, Sanofi/GSK's unnamed vaccine, and Pfizer/BioNTech's BNT162."



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

First Clinical Trial For COVID-19 Vaccine Approved By Canada
The first Canadian clinical trial for a potential COVID-19 vaccine has been officially approved.
READ MORE
Coordinated Strategy Fosters Development of Effective COVID-19 Vaccines
A diversity of vaccine approaches must be pursued to meet the global need to protect from the continued threat of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
READ MORE
ICMR, Bharat Biotech Tie Up for COVID-19 Vaccine
ICMR has partnered with Bharat Biotech to develop COVID-19 vaccine. The team will use the virus strain isolated at ICMR's National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune.
READ MORE
CSIR Currently Tests COVID-19 Vaccine
The Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) is currently testing Cadila Pharmaceuticals' "Sepsivac" against COVID-19, revealed Phase 2 trial.
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked
Childhood vaccination has saved many lives, yet lots more has to be done to increase awareness and eliminate myths regarding vaccines.
READ MORE
Vaccination for Children
Vaccines are biological products that impart immunity to the recipient. Vaccines may be live attenuated, killed or toxoids.
READ MORE

