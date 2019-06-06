medindia

Overweight Teens More Likely to Develop Heart Muscle Disease in Adulthood

by Adeline Dorcas on  June 6, 2019 at 11:21 AM Heart Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Being overweight in adolescence may increase the risk of developing heart muscle disease (cardiomyopathy) later during adulthood, reports a new study.
Overweight Teens More Likely to Develop Heart Muscle Disease in Adulthood
Overweight Teens More Likely to Develop Heart Muscle Disease in Adulthood

The risk of developing cardiomyopathy, which often leads to heart failure, increased in adult Swedish men who were even mildly overweight around age 18. The risk steadily increased as weight increased, even among those who started out at a normal weight, according to a study published in Circulation.

A large study of Swedish men found that those who were even mildly overweight around age 18 were more likely to develop cardiomyopathy in adulthood -- an uncommon heart muscle condition that can cause heart failure, according to new research in the American Heart Association's journal Circulation.

The study examined data on height, weight, and overall fitness from a Swedish registry of 1,668,893 men who enlisted in compulsory military service between 1969 and 2005, when the men were 18 or 19. The researchers then used two other national databases that track the causes of all hospitalizations and deaths in Sweden to determine whether the men had serious heart disease as they age, and followed them for up to 46 years.

"We were interested in studying cardiomyopathies, because heart failure caused by this historically uncommon disorder doubled in Sweden between 1987 and 2006," said Annika Rosengren, M.D., Ph.D. study co-author, professor of medicine at Sahlgrenska Academy, University of Gothenburg, and cardiologist at Sahlgrenska University Hospital in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Among the men in the study, 4,477 were diagnosed with cardiomyopathy at an average age of 45.5 years. The men who were lean at age 18 - with a body mass index (BMI - a measure of body weight) below 20 - had a low risk of cardiomyopathy. However, that risk steadily increased as weight increased, even among men on the high end of a normal BMI (22.5-25).

There are several types of cardiomyopathy, but the causes are poorly understood. In one form, called dilated cardiomyopathy, the heart muscle becomes weak and can't pump blood efficiently. In another, called hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, the heart muscle becomes stiff and isn't able to fill with blood properly. Cardiomyopathy can reduce heart function and lead to heart failure, which means the heart is not able to pump blood properly.

In the study, men who had a BMI of 35 and over in their youth were eight times more likely to develop dilated cardiomyopathy as adults compared to men who were lean in their youth. It was not possible to estimate increased risk for hypertrophic cardiomyopathy in men with BMI 35 and above because there were too few cases to provide a meaningful analysis.

Because overall rates of cardiomyopathies are so low, it took a dataset as large and long-term as this one to have enough statistical power to find an association with weight, said Rosengren. She is not aware of other datasets large enough for a comparison study, but she would expect the results of this study to apply to men throughout the world, including the United States, although additional studies would need to be conducted to see if there are racial or ethnic differences in how body weight in adolescence influences the development of cardiomyopathy later in life.

The findings may or may not translate to women. The data on weight was gathered when males in Sweden register for compulsory military service.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Recommended Reading

Cardiomyopathy

Cardiomyopathy weakens the heart muscles and the heart loses strength to pump blood throughout the body. Treatment aims to improve symptoms and prevention complications.

Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) is an inherited disease of the heart muscle (myocardium).

All You Need to Know About Heart Muscle Diseases in Children

Understanding cardiomyopathies (heart muscle diseases) in children can help develop effective treatment strategies to save millions of children's lives from this life-threatening condition.

Anti-Quick Fix Weight Loss

Trying to lose weight? Weight loss is not a race or a competition against time but a lifestyle modification. Try out some simple tips for losing weight in smart way.

Aortic Valve Stenosis

Aortic valve Stenosis is an abnormal narrowing of the c valve. Symptoms include angina, and that of heart failure. Aortic valve replacement is effective therapy.

Battle of the Bulge

The ‘battle of bulge’ is the toughest of all battles. Once you put on weight it is so difficult to get rid of it. Here are the best tips to fight off that extra flab.

Ideal Body Weight

India and China, which are epicenters of a booming economy, are now witnessing a steady rise in obesity. Globalization is the prime accused.

Mitral Valve Prolapse

Mitral Valve Prolapse is a relatively common condition and causes leakage of blood through the valve. MVP is not life-threatening in most instances.

Pericarditis

Pericarditis occurs when the pericardium gets inflamed. Pericarditis is characterized by severe chest pain.

Pompe Disease

Pompe disease or Glycogen Storage Disease is a rare genetic disease caused by the buildup of a sugar called glycogen in the body’s cells. It is caused by the deficiency or absence of the enzyme alpha-glucosidase.

Statins

Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.

More News on:

Ideal Body Weight Heart Healthy Heart Statins Mitral Valve Prolapse Aortic Valve Stenosis Battle of the Bulge Pompe Disease Pericarditis Anti-Quick Fix Weight Loss 

What's New on Medindia

Blood Transfusion During Liver Cancer Surgery May Lead to Recurrence of Cancer and Death

World Heart Rhythm Week: Knowing Your Pulse Can Save Your Life

Health Benefits of Papaya
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive