medindia

Antivirals Over Prescribed by Doctors in Australia For Flu

by Ramya Rachamanti on  May 9, 2019 at 6:25 PM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Antivirals were over prescribed by Australian doctors for people with flu who may not benefit, making them suffer from undesirable adverse effects. This overprescription also increase the risk of antimicrobial resistance, found out by the researchers from the University of Adelaide.
Antivirals Over Prescribed by Doctors in Australia For Flu
Antivirals Over Prescribed by Doctors in Australia For Flu

The large study, published in BMJ Open, investigated the prescription of antibiotics and antivirals for the management of influenza-like illness among 4.2 million patients from 550 general practices across Australia.

Researchers found antibiotics prescribing for managing suspected cases of influenza declined slightly between 2015 and 2017 in line with recommendations by Australian and international organizations to reduce antibiotic resistance.

But the use of antivirals rose from 20% to 30% in the same period, even though current recommendations state antivirals should usually be prescribed to patients at a higher risk of complications, including those affected by chronic respiratory or cardiac conditions.

Lead author Dr Carla Bernardo from the University of Adelaide's Discipline of General Practice said the study found patients at low risk of complications are receiving as many antivirals as those with chronic conditions.

"Apart from the elderly, who are more likely to have a chronic condition, the majority of children or adults receive little if any benefit from taking antivirals, the exception being those young people with underlying disease,'' Dr Bernardo said.

"It is very likely that most individuals aged under 65 do not need antivirals, although between 20-30% of them received prescriptions for these medications in our study."

Antiviral medications increase the risk of nausea, vomiting, headache, renal events and psychiatric events.

"Antivirals are recommended for the treatment of influenza for patients with chronic conditions in the community, because they shorten the length of the illness and seem to lessen symptoms and complications, such as pneumonia, bronchitis, sinusitis and ear infection.

Importantly these medications can reduce the likelihood of death by 25% among hospitalised individuals, so anything that risks the effectiveness of these medications is of concern,'' Dr Bernardo said.

"It is important to remember that the best way to prevent influenza is having the annual flu vaccine, and behavioral measures, such as staying home, hand-washing or the use of masks. These may be more cost-effective strategies to tackle the transmission of influenza among healthy people than prescribing antivirals just in case."

"Moreover, the indiscriminate use of antivirals can lead to a virus resistance as it happens with antibiotics."



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Recommended Reading

Bird Flu

Bird flu (avian influenza/avian flu) is a disease caused by an influenza virus (H5N1) that primarily affects birds but can infect humans also.

Swine Flu

Swine flu, a type of influenza caused by a new strain of the H1N1 Type A influenza virus has originated from the pigs. Winter always brings along the chills and the flu, make sure you're safe this season.

More News on:

Swine Flu 

What's New on Medindia

Obesity Incidence Higher in Rural Than Urban Population

World Lupus Day: 'Let's Join Together to Fight Lupus'

Health Benefits of Tomatoes
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive