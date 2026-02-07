Overcoming Chemoresistance in Cancer Therapy

Cancer treatment success is limited by chemoresistance, but new targeted and precision strategies offer promising solutions.
Even with major progress in detection and treatment, the worldwide impact of cancer keeps rising, marked by growing rates of illness and death. (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Chemoresistance: The hidden barrier in cancer treatment
Go to source)
When Cancer Fights Back: The Chemoresistance ProblemA major obstacle to effective care is chemoresistance, which reduces the success of both conventional and modern targeted therapies.
This review brings together developing treatment approaches, including targeted drugs, combination therapies, and innovations in precision medicine, all aimed at improving patient outcomes.
Why Cancer Treatments Stop WorkingBy combining insights from molecular biology, genomics, and pharmacology, new opportunities are emerging to overcome therapeutic resistance.
Special focus is placed on the influence of exosomes, metabolic reprogramming, and the tumor microenvironment, which play critical roles in enabling drug resistance, along with promising strategies designed to block these processes and enhance treatment responsiveness.
Source-Chinese Medical Journals Publishing House Co., Ltd.