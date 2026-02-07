REGISTER
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

MEDINDIA

Explore
Healthy Living
News
Health A-Z
Calculators
Articles
Drugs
Directories
Education
More

Search Medindia

Overcoming Chemoresistance in Cancer Therapy

by Dr. Tanushree Dey on Feb 7 2026 11:19 PM

Cancer treatment success is limited by chemoresistance, but new targeted and precision strategies offer promising solutions.

Overcoming Chemoresistance in Cancer Therapy
Even with major progress in detection and treatment, the worldwide impact of cancer keeps rising, marked by growing rates of illness and death. (1 Trusted Source
Chemoresistance: The hidden barrier in cancer treatment

Go to source)

When Cancer Fights Back: The Chemoresistance Problem

A major obstacle to effective care is chemoresistance, which reduces the success of both conventional and modern targeted therapies.

Two Genes Behind Chemoresistance in Head and Neck Cancer
Two Genes Behind Chemoresistance in Head and Neck Cancer
Identifying genes that combat chemotherapy resistance in head and neck cancer, boosting survival chances.
This review brings together developing treatment approaches, including targeted drugs, combination therapies, and innovations in precision medicine, all aimed at improving patient outcomes.

Why Cancer Treatments Stop Working

By combining insights from molecular biology, genomics, and pharmacology, new opportunities are emerging to overcome therapeutic resistance.

Special focus is placed on the influence of exosomes, metabolic reprogramming, and the tumor microenvironment, which play critical roles in enabling drug resistance, along with promising strategies designed to block these processes and enhance treatment responsiveness.

Chemo-resistance in Triple Negative Breast Cancer Linked To Mesenchymal Stem Cells In Tumor
Chemo-resistance in Triple Negative Breast Cancer Linked To Mesenchymal Stem Cells In Tumor
Adipose tissue derived mesenchymal stem cells could contribute to chemoresistance in triple negative breast cancer (TNBC).
Reference:
  1. Chemoresistance: The hidden barrier in cancer treatment - https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2949713225000783)


Source-Chinese Medical Journals Publishing House Co., Ltd.
Quiz on Chemotherapy Drugs
Quiz on Chemotherapy Drugs
Chemotherapy involves the administration of medications to fight cancer. Test your knowledge on chemotherapeutic medications by taking this quiz. ...
How Cancer Cells Become Resistant to Chemotherapy
How Cancer Cells Become Resistant to Chemotherapy
A new pathway developed reveals how cancer cells become resistant to chemotherapies. The finding offers a potential solution for preventing chemo-resistance.

TOP INSIGHT

Did You Know

Did You Know?
Certain tumor cells can slow #DNAreplication to prevent chemo-induced #DNAdamage, helping them survive #drugtreatment. #chemoresistance #cancerresearch #drugresistance #tumorbiology #therapyresistance #medindia

Recommended Readings
Latest Cancer News
View All

⬆️