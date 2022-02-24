Overcome Obesity, and Diabetes With Walkable Neighborhoods

Walkable neighborhoods with access to parks and other outdoor activities allow resident people for more activity, thereby reducing the risk of diabetes or obesity as per a new study published in the Endocrine Society's journal, Endocrine Reviews. It is estimated that more than 11% of the U.S. population has diabetes and around half of the U.S. adults have obesity. This compels the researchers and policymakers to look out for an effective way to promote healthy lifestyles.

‘Prevalence of obesity and diabetes can be reduced by living in walkable neighborhoods with access to parks and other outdoor activities.’

"We need policies that promote healthier eating habits and opportunities to engage in active forms of transportation. Designing neighborhoods that have safe and effective public transit options, cycling infrastructure and walking paths may reduce traffic related pollution," says, Booth.



Source: Medindia

says Gillian L. Booth, M.D., M.Sc., of the University of Toronto, St. Michael's Hospital of Unity Health Toronto and ICES in Ontario, Canada.