About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Overcome Obesity, and Diabetes With Walkable Neighborhoods

by Karishma Abhishek on February 24, 2022 at 11:59 PM
Font : A-A+

Overcome Obesity, and Diabetes With Walkable Neighborhoods

Walkable neighborhoods with access to parks and other outdoor activities allow resident people for more activity, thereby reducing the risk of diabetes or obesity as per a new study published in the Endocrine Society's journal, Endocrine Reviews.

It is estimated that more than 11% of the U.S. population has diabetes and around half of the U.S. adults have obesity. This compels the researchers and policymakers to look out for an effective way to promote healthy lifestyles.

Advertisement


"The built environment can influence physical activity levels by promoting active forms of transportation, such as walking and cycling over passive ones, such as car use. Shifting the transportation choices of local residents may mean that more members of the population can participate in physical activity during their daily routine without structured exercise programs," says Gillian L. Booth, M.D., M.Sc., of the University of Toronto, St. Michael's Hospital of Unity Health Toronto and ICES in Ontario, Canada.

"We need policies that promote healthier eating habits and opportunities to engage in active forms of transportation. Designing neighborhoods that have safe and effective public transit options, cycling infrastructure and walking paths may reduce traffic related pollution," says, Booth.

Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Deep Learning Fosters Better Breast Cancer Treatment
Deep Learning Fosters Better Breast Cancer Treatment >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Pregnancy and Vascular Risks Surge with Infertility Treatments
Pregnancy and Vascular Risks Surge with Infertility Treatments
Prostate Cancer Work on Fusion Gene Wins the Sjöberg Prize - Interview with Dr. Arul M. Chinnaiyan
Prostate Cancer Work on Fusion Gene Wins the Sjöberg Prize - Interview with Dr. Arul M. Chinnaiyan
Organ Transplantation Can Now be Done Using Universal Blood Type Organs
Organ Transplantation Can Now be Done Using Universal Blood Type Organs
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Diabetic Retinopathy Diabetes Diabetic Diet Diabetes - Essentials Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Insulin Delivery Devices Diabetes and Exercise Stress Relief Through Alternative Medicine Stress and the Gender Divide Silent Killer Diseases 

Recommended Reading
Carbohydrates and Its Role in Obesity
Carbohydrates and Its Role in Obesity
Obesity is a global epidemic with majority of the world's population in developed countries being .....
Malnutrition to Obesity - The Big Leap
Malnutrition to Obesity - The Big Leap
Obesity is the root cause of problems like diabetes, heart disease, stroke, arthritis and gall ......
Diabetes, Metabolic Syndrome can be Treated With a Novel Class of Compounds
Diabetes, Metabolic Syndrome can be Treated With a Novel Class of Compounds
Researchers found compounds that treat diabetes by improving the ability of the pancreas to secrete ...
Promising New Approach to Diabetes Prevention
Promising New Approach to Diabetes Prevention
Promising early tests of a novel strategy that might one day help prevent type 2 diabetes have been ...
Diabetes
Diabetes
A comprehensive article on diabetes - both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, including : causes, signs, sy...
Diabetes - Essentials
Diabetes - Essentials
Diabetes is a metabolic disease caused by insulin deficiency that leads to high blood sugar levels a...
Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)
Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)
Self-Monitoring Of Blood Glucose (SMBG) is one of the greatest advancements in the management of Di...
Diabetes and Exercise
Diabetes and Exercise
Regular exercise especially in type II diabetes not only helps reduce the sugar but also reduces the...
Diabetic Diet
Diabetic Diet
The diabetic diet most often recommended is high in dietary fiber (especially soluble fiber) and nut...
Diabetic Retinopathy
Diabetic Retinopathy
The term ‘diabetic retinopathy’ refers to changes in the retina which often occur in people with ......
Insulin Delivery Devices
Insulin Delivery Devices
Insulin delivery devices have evolved drastically since their invention in 1922. They are all aimed ...
Stress and the Gender Divide
Stress and the Gender Divide
Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in th...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)