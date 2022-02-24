Overcome Obesity, and Diabetes With Walkable Neighborhoods >>

Walkable neighborhoods with access to parks and other outdoor activities allow resident people for more activity, thereby reducing the risk of diabetes or obesity as per a new study published in the Endocrine Society's journal, Endocrine Reviews.
It is estimated that more than 11% of the U.S. population has diabetes and around half of the U.S. adults have obesity. This compels the researchers and policymakers to look out for an effective way to promote healthy lifestyles.
"The built environment can influence physical activity levels by promoting active forms of transportation, such as walking and cycling over passive ones, such as car use. Shifting the transportation choices of local residents may mean that more members of the population can participate in physical activity during their daily routine without structured exercise programs," says Gillian L. Booth, M.D., M.Sc., of the University of Toronto, St. Michael's Hospital of Unity Health Toronto and ICES in Ontario, Canada.
Source: Medindia