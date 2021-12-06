by Colleen Fleiss on  June 12, 2021 at 8:46 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Over One Lakh Patients Await Surgeries Post Pandemic, Says Report
In Lucknow over one lakh patients are in the queue for surgeries as the non-COVID services open up.

A huge backlog of surgeries has built up in the pandemic when most hospital closed down for surgeries and only emergency operations were carried out.

A senior faculty member at the King George Medical University (KGMU), disclosed, "There is a backlog of about 45,000 surgeries in KGMU alone. There are surgeries related to gall bladder problems, intestinal issues, tumours, corrective surgeries and even orthopaedic surgeries that had been put on hold due to the Covid pandemic."


More of these are elective surgeries that are planned in advance and have no emergency requirement.

Doctors agree that some surgeries, if postponed beyond a point, could prove fatal for the patient.

According to official estimates, the three major government hospitals- King George's Medical University (KGMU), Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS) and SPM Civil hospital-used to conduct an average of 300 surgeries in a day before the second wave of the pandemic set in.

Meenu Sharma, 50 has been waiting in the queue since December 2019 for removal of stones in her gall bladder.

"Earlier, there was a long waiting, then a private ward was not available and finally, the pandemic set in. I do not know how long I will have to wait for surgery. I get severe pangs of pain but I have no choice but to bear it," she said.

Meenu is presently recovering from Covid and does not know if this will further delay her surgery.

"Besides having a shortage of staff, there is also the increased risk of infection for the patient in the pandemic," said the faculty member.

KGMU Vice Chancellor, Lt Gen Bipin Puri, said: "We will reschedule surgeries on priority to manage the rush after the second wave subsides and normal functioning starts. Patients with complicated issues will be operated first. We are already working on plans to execute maximum possible surgeries without compromising the efficiency."

S.K. Nanda, Chief Medical Superintendent of Civil hospital, said, "We have a plan to extend operation timings, post-lockdown, to address the issue of backlog."

RMLIMS spokesperson Srikesh Singh said, "We are in touch with patients and those whose ailments are in advance stages, will be operated on priority once surgeries begin in full swing."

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

COVID-19: Diet Plan and Lifestyle Modifications for the Unlock Phase
Healthy eating habits and adherence to physical activity are required during COVID-19 lockdown. WHO has prepared a set of general tips that you could follow during the lockdown to stay fit and healthy.
READ MORE
S.Africa Enters 3rd COVID Wave
South Africa has technically entered the third wave of COVID pandemic, the country's National Institute for Communicable Diseases said.
READ MORE
Covid-19 Causes Ear Problems
Covid-19 causes hearing and balance disorders. It also worsens tinnitus leading to pandemic-related loneliness, sleep troubles, anxiety, depression, irritability, and financial worries.
READ MORE
Can Covid-19 Cause Alzheimer's-Like Cognitive Impairment?
Covid-19 virus can affect several genes or pathways involved in neuroinflammation and brain microvascular injury, which could lead to Alzheimer's disease-like cognitive impairment.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips