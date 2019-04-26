medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Child Health News

Over Half a Million UK Children Missed Measles Vaccination

by Iswarya on  April 26, 2019 at 10:12 AM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Over half a million British children are at risk from the potentially deadly measles virus as they missed their prescribed immunizations in the last eight years, reveals a new study.
Over Half a Million UK Children Missed Measles Vaccination
Over Half a Million UK Children Missed Measles Vaccination

Health experts say children should have two doses of the vaccine to fully protect against the disease, which is a highly infectious viral illness that can lead to serious health complications, including infections of the lungs and brain that can be fatal.

According to the Unicef, a mixture of complacency, misinformation, skepticism about immunizations, and a lack of access to jabs has led to inadequate vaccination rates globally, the BBC said.

It comes as National Health Service (NHS) chief Simon Stevens warned measles cases had almost quadrupled in England in just one year and urged families to get the vaccine.

He said people rejecting vaccines was a "growing public health time bomb," the BBC reported.

Globally, the report shows, 169 million children were not given the first dose of measles vaccine between 2010 and 2017.

The Unicef report shows that between 2010 and 2017:

  • The US topped the list for the number of unvaccinated children in high-income countries, with 2,593,000 missing the first dose of the vaccine
  • The comparable figure for France was 600,000
  • The UK came third, with 527,000 children not getting their first dose of the vaccine over the seven-year period
  • In Nigeria, four million children under one did not get the first dose of the vaccine


The figures for the second dose of the measles vaccine "were even more alarming," the Unicef has said. in

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Recommended Reading

Get Immunized This Measles Immunization Day

Measles Immunization Day is observed on the 16th of March every year in India to create awareness about the deadly viral disease.

Measles Immunization Day

Measles Immunization Day 2018 is celebrated to urge people to get themselves vaccinated against the highly infectious Measles virus. It can be prevented with MMR vaccine. The vaccine can protect against three diseases: measles, mumps, and rubella.

New Measles Rubella Vaccine Used in The Mass Campaign in India

The vaccine will be provided free of cost across the States from session sites at schools and health facilities and outreach session sites.

New York City Declares Health Emergency Over Measles Outbreak

Battling a fast-growing measles outbreak, New York city health officials declare a public health emergency and ordered compulsory vaccinations under threat of fine in a Brooklyn neighborhood where the disease is spreading.

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Measles

Measles is a viral infection with symptoms of fever,and rashes. Measles is prevented by vaccination and staying away from the infected individuals.

Rashes Symptom Evaluation

The lesions in rashes vary from small skin discolorations to large fluid-filled bullae.

Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked

Childhood vaccination has saved many lives, yet lots more has to be done to increase awareness and eliminate myths regarding vaccines.

Traveling with Children Abroad? - Parents, Stay Alert!

Traveling with children is always challenging as it involves careful planning. Here are some precautions that need to be taken when traveling abroad with kids.

More News on:

Measles Height and Weight-Kids Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Rashes Symptom Evaluation Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked Traveling with Children Abroad? - Parents, Stay Alert! Acute Coronary Syndrome 

What's New on Medindia

Pickles: The Sweet and Sour Treat

World Immunization Week - ''Protected Together: Vaccines Work''

World Malaria Day: ''Zero Malaria Starts with Me''
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive