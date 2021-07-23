by Saisruthi Sankaranarayanan on  July 23, 2021 at 11:52 AM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Over Eleven Lakh Children Lost Their Caregivers Due to COVID-19: Study
Children around the world have faced adverse outcomes of the COVID-19. Over eleven lakh children have lost a parent or custodial grandparent due to Covid-19, found a new study.

The study findings were based on the analyses performed using the mortality and fertility data of Covid-19-associated deaths of primary or secondary caregivers for children younger than 18 years in 21 countries. Parents and custodial grandparents were taken as primary caregivers, and co-residing grandparents or older kin were considered as secondary caregivers in the study.

An estimated secondary attack rate and age-specific death ratios for SARS-CoV-2 were used to cluster the deaths due to the pandemic.


The findings showed that

• Over eleven lakh children lost a parent or custodial grandparent due to Covid-19

• Of these, 10,42,000 children lost their mother, father, or both

• The countries that were highly affected by this issue include Peru, South Africa, Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, Iran, the USA, Argentina, and Russia

• In India, 25,500 children lost their mother to Covid-19 while 90,751 lost their father and 12 lost both their parents

According to the authors, these deaths constitute a hidden pandemic that poses a serious threat to the kids' mental health. Children who have lost a caregiver are also more vulnerable to the risk of disease, physical abuse, sexual violence, and adolescent pregnancy than those who have caregivers.

"Accelerating equitable vaccine delivery is key to prevention. Psychosocial and economic support can help families to nurture children bereft of caregivers and help to ensure that institutionalization is avoided. These data show the need for an additional pillar of our response: prevent, detect, respond, and care for children," they highlighted.



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

COVID-19 Effects in People With Learning Disabilities
As COVID-19 increases the risk of hospital admission and death in people with learning disabilities, they should be given priority in COVID-19 testing and vaccination
READ MORE
Do Pets Catch Covid-19 from Their Owners?
Pet dogs and cats do catch Covid-19 from their owners. Covid-19 rates are higher in pets that have been in contact with Covid-19 people than in pets without such contact.
READ MORE
Coffee May Strike Down the COVID-19 Risk
Coffee helps in lowering down the risk of COVID-19 up to 10% by drinking one or more cups of coffee per day.
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

More News on:

Height and Weight-KidsNeck Cracking