New Delhi, May 3 (ICMR) Million RT-PCR tests for novel coronavirus have been conducted so far in India.



In a press statement the apex medical research body said, "A total of 10,46,450 samples have been tested as on May 3 till 9 a.m."

‘Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR" said the Health Ministry, adding that 124 cases are being assigned to states for contact tracing.’





Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Health and Family welfare on Sunday said that the total number of coronavirus cases stood at 39,980 with 28,046 active cases, 1,301 fatalities and 10,632 recoveries.