by Hannah Joy on  March 5, 2021 at 11:36 AM Coronavirus News
Over a Million Indians Took Vaccine Shot in One Day
In India, the phase 3 vaccination has begun and over 11 lakh people have been vaccinated in just one day, reveals the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Around 10,93,954 people including healthcare workers, frontline workers, senior citizens and those above 45 years with specified comorbid conditions received jabs in a day pushing the cumulative tally of vaccination over 1.77 crore.

8,34,141 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 2,59,813 heatlhcare workers and frontline workers received a second dose of vaccine as per the provisional report. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight, the ministry informed.


The major share of the vaccination recorded on Thursday was contributed by senior citizens with over 45 percent of participation. 4,93,999 doses were administered to people above 60 years of age, the Union Health Ministry's data showed.

Meanwhile, a total of 1,77,11,287 vaccine doses have been given, as per the provisional report till 7 p.m. on Thursday. These include 68,38,077 healthcare workers who took the first dose and 30,82,942 who took the second dose; 60,22,136 frontline workers who took the first dose and 54,177 who took the second dose; 14,95,016 beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 2,18,939 beneficiaries aged 45 years and above with specific co-morbidities, the ministry added.

Source: IANS

