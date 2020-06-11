Over 850K Children in US Test Coronavirus Positive

Altogether 853,635 child cases have been reported in the US so far, and children represented 11.1 per cent of all those infected, said the report.
The overall rate was 1,134 cases per 100,000 children in the population, according to the report.
Children accounted for 1 per cent to 3.5 per cent of total reported hospitalizations, and 0 to 0.2 per cent of all Covid-19 deaths, said the report.
"At this time, it appears that severe illness due to Covid-19 is rare among children. However, there is an urgent need to collect more data on longer-term impacts on children, including ways the virus may harm the long-term physical health of infected children, as well as its emotional and mental health effects," it added.
As of Wednesday morning, the US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 9,376,293 and 232,529, respectively, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
Source: IANS