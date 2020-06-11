Over 850K Children in US Test Coronavirus Positive

‘In October, nearly 200,000 new child Covid-19 cases were reported in the US.’

The overall rate was 1,134 cases per 100,000 children in the population, according to the report.Children accounted for 1 per cent to 3.5 per cent of total reported hospitalizations, and 0 to 0.2 per cent of all Covid-19 deaths, said the report."At this time, it appears that severe illness due to Covid-19 is rare among children. However, there is an urgent need to collect more data on longer-term impacts on children, including ways the virus may harm the long-term physical health of infected children, as well as its emotional and mental health effects," it added.As of Wednesday morning, the US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 9,376,293 and 232,529, respectively, according to the Johns Hopkins University.Source: IANS