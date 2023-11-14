Over 80% of Indians Diagnosed With Diabetes After Complications

A global study by the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) on World Diabetes Day reveals that over 87% of individuals in India discover their diabetes diagnosis after experiencing associated complications.



World Diabetes Day (WDD) was created in 1991 by the IDF and the World Health Organization in response to growing concerns about the escalating health threat posed by diabetes. It is marked every year on November 14 to raise awareness about the condition. This year's theme is 'Know your risk' and 'know your response'.

97% of Indians with Diabetes Encounter Complications

The global research, which included 700 adults living with diabetes in India, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Pakistan, China and Nigeria, showed that 97 percent Indians surveyed experienced one or more diabetes complications during the course of their life with diabetes. Diabetes-related complications can be serious and, in some cases, life-threatening. They include damage to the heart, eyes, kidneys and feet.