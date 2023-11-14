About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

Over 80% of Indians Diagnosed With Diabetes After Complications

by Colleen Fleiss on November 14, 2023 at 4:10 PM
Over 80% of Indians Diagnosed With Diabetes After Complications

A global study by the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) on World Diabetes Day reveals that over 87% of individuals in India discover their diabetes diagnosis after experiencing associated complications.

World Diabetes Day (WDD) was created in 1991 by the IDF and the World Health Organization in response to growing concerns about the escalating health threat posed by diabetes. It is marked every year on November 14 to raise awareness about the condition. This year's theme is 'Know your risk' and 'know your response'.

97% of Indians with Diabetes Encounter Complications

The global research, which included 700 adults living with diabetes in India, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Pakistan, China and Nigeria, showed that 97 percent Indians surveyed experienced one or more diabetes complications during the course of their life with diabetes. Diabetes-related complications can be serious and, in some cases, life-threatening. They include damage to the heart, eyes, kidneys and feet.

Diabetes - Oral Hypoglycemic Agents and Glycemic Control

Diabetes - Oral Hypoglycemic Agents and Glycemic Control


Glycemic control in type 2 diabetes is achieved with oral diabetic medications. Combination drugs and insulin therapy is sometimes required.
Advertisement


"Nearly every person living with diabetes in India has experienced at least one complication, which highlights a lack of knowledge around how to manage the condition," said Dr. Banshi Saboo, Diabetologist and Chairman of Diabetes Care and Hormone Clinic in Ahmedabad, in a statement on Monday.

"More needs to be done to improve diabetes awareness and provide education to support the early detection and management of complications. What we have learned offers a stark reminder that diabetes often goes undetected until one or more complications are present," Dr. Saboo added.
Quiz on Low-Calorie Diet for Diabetes

Quiz on Low-Calorie Diet for Diabetes


Introduction: Dietary approach in managing type 2 diabetes has been shed light by researchers for several years. Calorie-reduced diet has been popularly studied to know its benefits and cons in diabetes. Take up this quiz to evaluate yourself and refresh your knowledge on low calorie diet for diabetes.
Advertisement

The most common complications globally experienced were eye (46 percent), foot (38 percent), and oral health (37 percent) problems.

Type 2 diabetes, which accounts for over 90 percent of all diabetes, often develops silently, with symptoms that go unnoticed. As a result, many people with the condition, more than 50 percent in some countries, are not diagnosed and, as the research suggests, complications are already present. The risk of complications can be significantly reduced through early detection, timely treatment and informed self-care, the researchers said.

Source: IANS
Font : A-A+

Diabetes Risk Assessment Calculator

Diabetes Risk Assessment Calculator


Almost one-third of the people are unaware of the risk factors of diabetes. Find out if you run the risk of diabetes by using Diabetes Risk Assessment calculator.
Advertisement

Nine Wonder Foods to Beat Diabetes

Nine Wonder Foods to Beat Diabetes


Certain natural foods have unique ingredients that can enhance the health of people living with diabetes. Learn about them through this slideshow.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Readings

Diabetes

Diabetes

A comprehensive article on diabetes - both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, including : causes, signs, symptoms, ...
Diabetes - Essentials

Diabetes - Essentials

Diabetes is a metabolic disease caused by insulin deficiency that leads to high blood sugar levels and ...
Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)

Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)

Self-Monitoring Of Blood Glucose (SMBG) is one of the greatest advancements in the management of Diabetes. ...
Diabetes and Exercise

Diabetes and Exercise

Regular exercise especially in type II diabetes not only helps reduce the sugar but also reduces the demand ...
Diabetic Diet

Diabetic Diet

The diabetic diet most often recommended is high in dietary fiber (especially soluble fiber) and nutrients, ...
Diabetic Retinopathy

Diabetic Retinopathy

The term ‘diabetic retinopathy’ refers to changes in the retina which often occur in people with ...
Insulin Delivery Devices

Insulin Delivery Devices

Insulin delivery devices have evolved drastically since their invention in 1922. They are all aimed to ...
Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in ...

Latest Diabetes News

Apple Health Offers Pioneering Insights into Glucose Control

Apple Health Offers Pioneering Insights into Glucose Control

Apple's studies unveil insights on exercise's positive impact on glucose and challenges for diabetics, including menstrual cycle glucose management.
High Urinary Albumin in Type 2 Diabetics Tied to Cardiovascular Risk

High Urinary Albumin in Type 2 Diabetics Tied to Cardiovascular Risk

Elevated urinary albumin in type 2 diabetics without cardiovascular symptoms may be associated with sub-clinical coronary artery pathology.
New Research Reveals Human Insulin's Surprising Temperature Tolerance

New Research Reveals Human Insulin's Surprising Temperature Tolerance

Understanding insulin's thermal stability and innovating storage solutions can greatly benefit those reliant on insulin for their health.
Link Between Diabetes and Deteriorating Bone Health

Link Between Diabetes and Deteriorating Bone Health

Diabetes is increasingly recognized as a significant risk factor for bone health, particularly in the elderly population, leading to osteoporosis.
E-Bicycle Commuting Shows Promise in Diabetes Management

E-Bicycle Commuting Shows Promise in Diabetes Management

For those with diabetes, e-bikes boost physical activity by seamlessly incorporating it into daily life, overcoming traditional cycling hurdles.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

Over 80% of Indians Diagnosed With Diabetes After Complications Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests