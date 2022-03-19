Over 80 Million Polio Doses to be Administered

Advertisement

Malawi declared an outbreak on February 17, the first such case in the country in 30 years, and the first in Africa since the region was certified free of indigenous wild poliovirus in 2020."Polio is a highly infectious and an untreatable disease that can result in permanent paralysis. In support of Malawi and it neighbors, we are acting fast to halt this outbreak and extinguish the threat through effective vaccinations," said WHO Regional Director for Africa Matshidiso Moeti."The African region has already defeated wild poliovirus due to a monumental effort by countries. We have the know-how and are tirelessly working to ensure that every child lives and thrives in a continent free of polio."The African region was declared and certified as free of indigenous wild polio in August 2020 after eliminating all forms of wild poliovirus.The region's certification as wild polio-free remains unchanged.Source: IANS