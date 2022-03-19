About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Over 80 Million Polio Doses to be Administered

by Colleen Fleiss on March 19, 2022 at 9:08 PM
Font : A-A+

Over 80 Million Polio Doses to be Administered

In a mass vaccination campaign in the African nations of Malawi, Mozambique, Tanzania, Zambia, and Zimbabwe, the WHO has announced that more than 80 million polio doses will be administered to over 23 million children under five years.

The vaccination campaign will involve four rounds, the WHO regional office for Africa in Brazzaville said in a statement.

Advertisement


The first round of the campaign, scheduled for this month, targets 9.4 million children in Malawi, Mozambique, Tanzania and Zambia.

Malawi declared an outbreak on February 17, the first such case in the country in 30 years, and the first in Africa since the region was certified free of indigenous wild poliovirus in 2020.
Advertisement

"Polio is a highly infectious and an untreatable disease that can result in permanent paralysis. In support of Malawi and it neighbors, we are acting fast to halt this outbreak and extinguish the threat through effective vaccinations," said WHO Regional Director for Africa Matshidiso Moeti.

"The African region has already defeated wild poliovirus due to a monumental effort by countries. We have the know-how and are tirelessly working to ensure that every child lives and thrives in a continent free of polio."

The African region was declared and certified as free of indigenous wild polio in August 2020 after eliminating all forms of wild poliovirus.

The region's certification as wild polio-free remains unchanged.

Source: IANS
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
World Oral Health Day 2022 —
World Oral Health Day 2022 — "Be Proud of Your Mouth"
World Sleep Day 2022 —
World Sleep Day 2022 — "Quality Sleep, Sound Mind, Happy World"
Root Canal Treatment
Root Canal Treatment
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Poliomyelitis Hypermobility Syndrome Neck Cracking 

Recommended Reading
Poliomyelitis
Poliomyelitis
Polio is an infectious disease caused by the poliovirus. It results in paralysis and generally ......
Quiz on Polio
Quiz on Polio
Polio was one of the dreaded diseases that left its victims paralyzed and disabled for life. ......
National Polio Immunization Drive Launched
National Polio Immunization Drive Launched
The National Polio Immunization Drive for 2022 has been launched by Union Health Minister. The ......
Re-emergence of Polio Detected in Nigeria
Re-emergence of Polio Detected in Nigeria
In Nigeria, a case of the Circulating Vaccine-Derived Poliovirus (VDPV) type 2 was detected, ......
Hypermobility Syndrome
Hypermobility Syndrome
Hypermobility Syndrome is a condition in which a person can move his joints far beyond the normal .....
Neck Cracking
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)