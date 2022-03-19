Over 80 Million Polio Doses to be Administered

In a mass vaccination campaign in the African nations of Malawi, Mozambique, Tanzania, Zambia, and Zimbabwe, the WHO has announced that more than 80 million polio doses will be administered to over 23 million children under five years.
The vaccination campaign will involve four rounds, the WHO regional office for Africa in Brazzaville said in a statement.
The first round of the campaign, scheduled for this month, targets 9.4 million children in Malawi, Mozambique, Tanzania and Zambia.
"Polio is a highly infectious and an untreatable disease that can result in permanent paralysis. In support of Malawi and it neighbors, we are acting fast to halt this outbreak and extinguish the threat through effective vaccinations," said WHO Regional Director for Africa Matshidiso Moeti.
"The African region has already defeated wild poliovirus due to a monumental effort by countries. We have the know-how and are tirelessly working to ensure that every child lives and thrives in a continent free of polio."
The African region was declared and certified as free of indigenous wild polio in August 2020 after eliminating all forms of wild poliovirus.
The region's certification as wild polio-free remains unchanged.
Source: IANS