Over 7.5 Million Child COVID-19 Cases Reported

COVID-19 cases among US children are "extremely high and increasing," according to the report.For the week ending December 23, nearly 199,000 child COVID-19 cases were reported, a 50 percent increase over the weekly new cases at the beginning of December. This marked the 20th consecutive week child COVID-19 cases are above 100,000.Since the first week of September, there have been over 2.5 million additional child cases, according to the AAP."At this time, it appears that severe illness due to COVID-19 is uncommon among children.However, there is an urgent need to collect more data to assess the severity of illness related to new variants as well as the longer-term impacts of the pandemic on children, including ways the virus may harm the long-term physical health of infected children, as well as its emotional and mental health effects," the AAP added in the report.Source: IANS