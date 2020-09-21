Over 60000 People Sign Up for Russian Coronavirus Vaccine, 700 Injected

‘The Sputnik V vaccine was developed and advanced on the same platform that had been used for developing a number of other vaccines and over 700 people have been injected. Fortunately, all of them are feeling good.’

Over 700 people have been injected with the coronavirus vaccine, according to Russian Tass news agency.On August 15, the Russian Health Ministry announced the launch of the vaccine production.The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Dr Reddy's Laboratories Limited, a global pharmaceutical company headquartered in India, have also been agreed to cooperate on clinical trials and distribution of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in India.said a statement from the fund.The Russian Direct Investment Fund stated that the deliveries could potentially begin in late 2020 subject to completion of successful trials and registration of the vaccine by regulatory authorities in India.Earlier this month, a study published in thesaid a Russian COVID-19 vaccine has shown no serious side effects and elicited an immune response in early human trials.