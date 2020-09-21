by Poojitha Shekar on  September 21, 2020 at 4:58 PM Coronavirus News
Over 60000 People Sign Up for Russian Coronavirus Vaccine, 700 Injected
Over 60,000 people have applied to volunteer for the coronavirus vaccine trials in Moscow and more than 700 people have been injected with the coronavirus vaccine, the media reported.

Sputnik V, an adenovirus vector-based vaccine, was advanced by the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, along with the Russian Direct Investment Fund and registered on August 11.

"Over 60,000 people have signed up as volunteers, several thousand people have passed the required medical tests to be registered as potential candidates for carrying out the tests," says Mayor Sergei Sobyanin.


Over 700 people have been injected with the coronavirus vaccine, according to Russian Tass news agency.

On August 15, the Russian Health Ministry announced the launch of the vaccine production.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Dr Reddy's Laboratories Limited, a global pharmaceutical company headquartered in India, have also been agreed to cooperate on clinical trials and distribution of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in India.

"On regulatory approval in India, RDIF shall supply to Dr Reddy's 100 million doses of the vaccine. The Sputnik V vaccine, which is based on well-studied human adenoviral vector platform with proven safety, is undergoing clinical trials for the coronavirus pandemic," said a statement from the fund.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund stated that the deliveries could potentially begin in late 2020 subject to completion of successful trials and registration of the vaccine by regulatory authorities in India.

Earlier this month, a study published in the The Lancet Journal said a Russian COVID-19 vaccine has shown no serious side effects and elicited an immune response in early human trials.



