by Colleen Fleiss on  March 23, 2021 at 1:08 AM Coronavirus News
Over 6,000 Coronavirus Variants Infections Reported in US
In the United States, over 6,000 infection cases of coronavirus variants have been recorded, according to the latest data of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

There were 194 cases of a new strain initially discovered in South Africa, called B.1.351, and 54 cases of the P.1 strain first discovered in Brazil.

In addition, the B.1.427 and B.1.429 variants, two coronavirus strains first detected in California, are also being closely monitored by the CDC.


The five coronavirus strains are currently classified by the CDC as "variants of concern," as evidence shows an increase in their transmissibility, increased hospitalizations or deaths, significant reduction in neutralization by antibodies generated during previous infection or vaccination, reduced effectiveness of treatments or vaccines, or diagnostic detection failures.

The CDC and its partners are increasing the numbers of specimens sequenced in laboratories around the country, according to the agency.

Viruses constantly change through mutation. Currently, multiple variants of SARS-CoV-2 have been documented in the United States and globally.

Public health officials said protective measures like mask use, physical distancing, hand hygiene and prompt vaccination can help prevent against Covid-19 infections and emerging strains.

Source: IANS

