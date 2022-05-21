About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Over 60% India's Teenagers Fully Vaccinated Against COVID, Says Union Health Minister

by Colleen Fleiss on May 21, 2022 at 7:39 PM
In India, more than 60% of teenagers between 15 and 18 have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

"Over 60% of the youngsters between the 15-18 age group are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Well done Young India!", the Health Minister tweeted. He also said that "we will win the battle" against the pandemic together.

COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges

India's COVID-19 vaccination program has been launched. It currently uses the vaccines Covishield and Covaxin. There are some issues and challenges that need to be overcome in order to vaccinate all Indians.
As per the health ministry report, 5,91,09,660 first Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in this age group, while 4,45,34,980 second doses have been given among this group since the beginning of the drive.

COVID-19 Vaccination in India

In addition, a total of 3,24,75,018 adolescents in the age group 12 to 14 years were administered with the first dose. Among this age group, as many as 3,24,75,018 first doses and 1,33,64,363 second Covid vaccine doses have been administered since the beginning of the drive for this bracket from March 16.

Meanwhile, the country reported a marginal decline with 2,259 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hrs, against the previous day's 2,364. 20 Covid deaths were recorded in the same period, taking the nationwide death toll to 5,24,323.

Source: IANS
Tamil Nadu to Hold Mega COVID-19 Vaccination Drive

On May 8, 2022, the Tamil Nadu Health Department will conduct a mega COVID-19 vaccination drive which will be held at 1 lakh centers across the state.
New Study Presents Benefits of Continued COVID-19 Vaccination

COVID-19 vaccination has been proven as an effective measure against COVID-19 as it helped over 1.5 million COVID-19 cases in California.
