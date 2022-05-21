Over 60% India's Teenagers Fully Vaccinated Against COVID, Says Union Health Minister

In India, more than 60% of teenagers between 15 and 18 have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. "Over 60% of the youngsters between the 15-18 age group are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Well done Young India!", the Health Minister tweeted. He also said that "we will win the battle" against the pandemic together.

‘India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 191.96 crores as of Friday morning. This has been achieved through 2,41,17,166 sessions.’

COVID-19 Vaccination in India In addition, a total of 3,24,75,018 adolescents in the age group 12 to 14 years were administered with the first dose. Among this age group, as many as 3,24,75,018 first doses and 1,33,64,363 second Covid vaccine doses have been administered since the beginning of the drive for this bracket from March 16.



Meanwhile, the country reported a marginal decline with 2,259 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hrs, against the previous day's 2,364. 20 Covid deaths were recorded in the same period, taking the nationwide death toll to 5,24,323.



Source: IANS

As per the health ministry report, 5,91,09,660 first Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in this age group, while 4,45,34,980 second doses have been given among this group since the beginning of the drive.