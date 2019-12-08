Over-55s to Keep Fit for the Retirement Health Benefits

The study reveals that over-55s in particular should be doing more to keep fit as they approach retirement age - because of the physical, mental and social benefits of being active.But health problems, not having enough time or energy because of work, and a lack of motivation are leaving many approaching retirement in poor shape.Researchers worked in collaboration with Active Norfolk to gather insight about the relationship between retirement and physical activity.More than 1,000 over-55s took part in an online 'Physical Activity and Retirement Transitions' survey about their physical activity levels, and expectations and experiences of retirement. The research team also held focus groups and interviews with people at retirement age about staying physically active.Lead researcher Dr Charlotte Salter, from UEA's Norwich Medical School, said: "" she addedThe report shows how employers and healthcare providers could do more to promote physical fitness to people over 55. And that sports centres and community fitness projects could also play more of a part in encouraging healthy ageing.Project lead Rachel Cooke, from Active Norfolk, said: "Retirement from work is a major life transition. For many, retirement from paid employment is something to look forward to. But for others, retirement can pose many challenges including keeping physically active. It is clear from the research that retirement is a personal journey and the availability of support and opportunities to retire actively is varied.Other recommendations for employers include having a health and wellbeing policy that promotes physical activity, providing opportunities to be active at work such as walking groups and cycle to work schemes, developing a pre-retirement support package with advice about physical activity and encouragement to make plans to be active in retirement, and promoting a culture shift to encourage activity in later life.Recommendations for improvements in the recreation and fitness sector include making information about opportunities to be active locally more accessible, providing better access to green spaces, providing low intensity activities at times that suit people over 55, with free taster sessions and discounts, and opportunities to socialise.The full report as well as the key findings and recommendations are available at https://www.activenorfolk.org/parts-survey.The research was commissioned by Active Norfolk and funded by Sport England. Other collaborators included Thrive Tribe and Norfolk County Council.s published in 2019.Source: Eurekalert