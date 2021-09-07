by Hannah Joy on  July 9, 2021 at 10:29 AM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Over 40% People Suffered from Long-Covid in North India
In north India, about 40% of people suffered from at least one post-Covid symptom such as fatigue, pain and breathlessness for up to a year, reveals a study by Max Hospital.

The team followed-up 990 RT-PCR-confirmed Covid-19 patients admitted across three hospitals in north India, between three months to 12 months.

The findings showed that overall, long-Covid occurred in almost 40 per cent of the cases, said lead researcher Dr Sandeep Budhiraja, Group Medical Director at Max Healthcare, in a statement.


Of the 990 patients studied, 31.8 per cent patients had post-Covid symptoms beyond three months, and 11 per cent of the patients continued to have some form of symptoms for as long as 9-12 months from the onset of disease.

Fatigue was found to be the most commonly reported with 12.5 per cent cases followed by myalgia (9.3 per cent). Persistence of breathlessness was also reported significantly more often in those who had severe disease at the onset.

The patients also reported neuro-psychiatric symptoms like depression, anxiety, "brain fog" and sleep disorders.

These post-Covid symptoms also had significant correlations to age, Budhiraja said.

Fatigue was less pronounced among those less than 30 years (2.3 per cent), but was more in the elderly 60 years and above (21.5 per cent).

On the other hand, "neuro-psychiatric symptoms, such as anxiety, depression, 'brain-fog', and sleep disorder, were reported by 9.0 per cent cases. It was significantly associated with pre-existing comorbidity and not with age, gender, or severity of illness", Budhiraja said.

More than one-third reported at least one comorbidity, while over 20 per cent had diabetes and hypertension (20.4 per cent).

The study also extrapolated the findings to the presently reported Covid-19 numbers.

"As on June 4, 2021, India has had 2.87 crore reported cases of Covid-19. It can be considered that with the hospitalization rate at 6 per cent, almost 17 lakh would have required admission," the hospital statement said.

"If 40 per cent of these develop long-Covid syndrome, this makes it about 7 lakh cases requiring help after discharge," it added.

The doctors noted that the actual number of long-Covid can be much more as this condition can also occur in the mild-Covid-19 patients, who were never hospitalized.



Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

How Long COVID-19 Remains Infectious on Cardboard, Metal and Plastic Revealed
The coronavirus is detectable for up to three hours in aerosols, up to four hours on copper, up to 24 hours on cardboard and up to two to three days on plastic and stainless steel.
READ MORE
Are You Experiencing Symptoms Post Covid Recovery?
Are you a Covid-19 survivor, but still feel fatigued? Doctors say that you may be experiencing what is known as "Long Covid". The symptoms may not be life-threatening, but can persist for months and impact daily life.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator