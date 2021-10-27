Over 4 Million Deaths Per Year Caused by Obesity, Reveals Report

Advertisement

The researchers highlight the need for safer and more effective obesity therapies, including new drug delivery systems, vaccines, modulation of the gut microbiome and gene therapy. Novel medications, including combinations of gastrointestinal hormones and other molecules, are being tested and are expected to lead to significant percentages of weight loss with less side effects once available. As our understanding of obesity improves, more effective medications with fewer side effects will be developed.Recently approved medications such as semaglutide, a modified gastrointestinal hormone administered once a week, can lead to 15% weight loss when combined with lifestyle changes. Bariatric surgery can lead to up to 40% weight loss, but it is invasive and linked to complications."Insurance companies need to pay attention to data from studies and the scientific progress we are making and start covering the medications that are and will be approved soon, given that currently only a small minority of patients with obesity have coverage for the medications and medical care they need," Mantzoros said. "It would be much more cost effective to cover treatments early instead of waiting for comorbidities and their complications to develop."Other authors of the study include: Angeliki Angelidi and Matthew Belanger of Harvard Medical School in Boston, Mass., and Alexander Kokkinos and Chrysi Koliaki of Laiko General Hospital in Athens, Greece. The research received no external funding.The manuscript, "Novel Non-invasive Approaches to the Treatment of Obesity: From Pharmacotherapy to Gene Therapy," was published online, ahead of print.Source: Eurekalert