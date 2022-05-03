About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Over 3 Crores Teenagers Fully Vaccinated Against COVID: Report

by Colleen Fleiss on March 5, 2022 at 9:44 PM
Over 3 Crores Teenagers Fully Vaccinated Against COVID: Report

To over three crore teenagers of ages 15 to 18 years, India had administered both doses of COVID-19 vaccines, revealed sources.

India has administered 5,52,63,296 first vaccine doses and 3,01,57,910 second vaccine doses to persons of 15 to 18 age bracket till Saturday morning.

"What a great feat by our young warriors! Over 3 crore youngsters between 15-18 age group are now fully vaccinated against Covid-19. Young India is taking the world's largest vaccination drive to the next level", said Union Health Ministry in a tweet on Saturday.

The country has also administered over 2 crore precaution doses among the eligible beneficiaries. Additionally, over 97 per cent of India's adult population has also received their first dose of vaccine against Covid-19.

Meanwhile, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 178.55 crore as on Saturday with the administration of more than 24.62 lakh doses in the last 24 hours. This has been achieved through 2,06,52,074 sessions.

Source: IANS
<< Is COVID-19 Severity Linked to Blood Group?
Namibia Reports Typhoid Fever Cases >>

