Over 3 Crores Teenagers Fully Vaccinated Against COVID: Report

To over three crore teenagers of ages 15 to 18 years, India had administered both doses of COVID-19 vaccines, revealed sources.
India has administered 5,52,63,296 first vaccine doses and 3,01,57,910 second vaccine doses to persons of 15 to 18 age bracket till Saturday morning.
"What a great feat by our young warriors! Over 3 crore youngsters between 15-18 age group are now fully vaccinated against Covid-19. Young India is taking the world's largest vaccination drive to the next level", said Union Health Ministry in a tweet on Saturday.
Meanwhile, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 178.55 crore as on Saturday with the administration of more than 24.62 lakh doses in the last 24 hours. This has been achieved through 2,06,52,074 sessions.
Source: IANS