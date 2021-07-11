About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Over 28 Million Years of Life Lost in 31 Countries in 2020, Says Study

by Colleen Fleiss on November 7, 2021 at 10:20 PM
Font : A-A+

Over 28 Million Years of Life Lost in 31 Countries in 2020, Says Study

In 2020 in 31 upper-middle and high-income countries more than 28 million years of life were lost than expected, revealed a new study.

The highest rates of excess premature deaths were in Russia, Bulgaria, Lithuania and the US.

Advertisement


"As many of the effects of the pandemic might take a longer time frame to have a measurable effect on human lives, continuous and timely monitoring of excess years of life lost (YLL) would help identify the sources of excess mortality and excess YLL in population subgroups," the researchers, including Nazrul Islam from the University of Oxford, said.

YLL measures both the number of deaths and the age at which it occurs, making it a more detailed assessment of Covid-19's impact on populations.
Advertisement

For the study, published by The BMJ journal, using this measure, the team set out to estimate the changes in life expectancy and excess years of life lost from all causes in 2020.

They compared the observed life expectancy and years of life lost in 2020 with those that would be expected based on historical trends in 2005-19 in 37 upper-middle and high-income countries.

Between 2005 and 2019, life expectancy at birth increased in both men and women in all the countries studied.

In 2020, there was a decline in life expectancy in both men and women in all countries except New Zealand, Taiwan, and Norway, where there was a gain in life expectancy.

The highest decline in life expectancy (in years) was in Russia (-2.33 in men and -2.14 in women), the US (-2.27 in men and -1.61 in women), Bulgaria (-1.96 in men and -1.37 in women), Lithuania (-1.83 in men and -1.21 in women), Chile (-1.64 in men), and Spain (-1.11 in women).

Overall, excess years of life lost to the covid-19 pandemic in 2020 were more than five times higher (2,510 per 100,000) than those associated with the seasonal influenza epidemic in 2015 (458 per 1,00,000).

Source: IANS
Advertisement
<< Tamil Nadu Health Department Commences Door to Door Campaign...
New, Inexpensive Drug Enhances Radiation Therapy for Cancer >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Benefits of Spirituality
Benefits of Spirituality
First-Ever Oral Antiviral Pill To Treat COVID-19
First-Ever Oral Antiviral Pill To Treat COVID-19
Nail Hygiene after COVID-19
Nail Hygiene after COVID-19
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.


Recommended Reading
Life Expectancy or Longevity Calculator
Life Expectancy or Longevity Calculator
We all wish to live a long and fruitful life. The life expectancy calculator may just be what the .....
Anti-aging Secrets to a Younger You
Anti-aging Secrets to a Younger You
Is there anyone in this world who fails to be swayed by the magic of youth? None, for when youth ......
Quiz on Ageing
Quiz on Ageing
There are several myths associated with ageing and one such myth doing the rounds is that pain is a ...
Breast Cancer: Early Detection can Improve Life Expectancy
Breast Cancer: Early Detection can Improve Life Expectancy
Breast cancer doesn't mean the end of life. Awareness-building and sensitization are key, as today, ...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close