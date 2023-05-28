About Careers MedBlog Contact us
Over 200 Americans At Risk Of Fungal Meningitis

by Colleen Fleiss on May 28, 2023 at 10:46 PM
Over 200 Americans At Risk Of Fungal Meningitis

In Mexico, more than 200 patients who had undergone surgical procedures might be at an increased risk of fungal meningitis, revealed sources (1 Trusted Source
Outbreak of Suspected Fungal Meningitis in U.S. Patients who Underwent Surgical Procedures under Epidural Anesthesia in Matamoros, Mexico

Go to source).

Bacterial Meningitis

Bacterial Meningitis


Bacterial infection that causes inflammation of the membranes of the brain, is called bacterial meningitis. Effective vaccination helps prevent the condition.
Officials had identified two clinics associated with the outbreak, River Side Surgical Center and Clinica K-3. These clinics were closed on May 13 this year.

What is Meningitis

Meningitis is the infection and inflammation of the meninges (lining around the brain and spinal cord), and sometimes the cerebrospinal fluid, or CSF that surrounds the brain and spinal cord. Meningitis is diagnosed by analysis of the spinal fluid (cerebrospinal fluid or CSF). Spinal fluid is obtained by a procedure called the lumbar puncture or spinal tap in which a needle is inserted in the lower back and the spinal fluid is extracted.

The CDC is working with 25 state and local health departments to contact people in the US with potential exposure and advise them to go to their nearest health center, urgent care, or emergency room for diagnostic testing for meningitis.
Meningitis

Meningitis


Meninges are the three layers of membrane that cover the brain and infection of the cerebrospinal fluid between them causes meningitis the disease of the meninges.
Reference:
  1. Outbreak of Suspected Fungal Meningitis in U.S. Patients who Underwent Surgical Procedures under Epidural Anesthesia in Matamoros, Mexico - (https://emergency.cdc.gov/han/2023/han00491.asp)
Source: IANS
Quiz on Meningitis

Quiz on Meningitis


Meningitis is a serious condition that can even cause death. Children are commonly affected and it often appears as outbreaks. Test your knowledge on meningitis by taking this quiz.
Brain Depression - Animation

Brain Depression - Animation


Interactive section of Medindia provides information about chemistry of Brain depression
