Over 200 Americans At Risk Of Fungal Meningitis

In Mexico, more than 200 patients who had undergone surgical procedures might be at an increased risk of fungal meningitis, revealed sources (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Outbreak of Suspected Fungal Meningitis in U.S. Patients who Underwent Surgical Procedures under Epidural Anesthesia in Matamoros, Mexico
Go to source).
Listen to this news
0:00/0:00
Advertisement
‘Mexican Ministry of Health responds to fungal meningitis outbreak associated with patients who underwent procedures under epidural anesthesia.’
Tweet it Now
Officials had identified two clinics associated with the outbreak, River Side Surgical Center and Clinica K-3. These clinics were closed on May 13 this year.
What is MeningitisMeningitis is the infection and inflammation of the meninges (lining around the brain and spinal cord), and sometimes the cerebrospinal fluid, or CSF that surrounds the brain and spinal cord. Meningitis is diagnosed by analysis of the spinal fluid (cerebrospinal fluid or CSF). Spinal fluid is obtained by a procedure called the lumbar puncture or spinal tap in which a needle is inserted in the lower back and the spinal fluid is extracted.
The CDC is working with 25 state and local health departments to contact people in the US with potential exposure and advise them to go to their nearest health center, urgent care, or emergency room for diagnostic testing for meningitis.
Reference :
Advertisement
Reference :
- Outbreak of Suspected Fungal Meningitis in U.S. Patients who Underwent Surgical Procedures under Epidural Anesthesia in Matamoros, Mexico - (https://emergency.cdc.gov/han/2023/han00491.asp)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Recommended Reading
Latest Research News
Decoding the eight factors affecting Black adults' life expectancy.
Sobering truth about foot travel in the United States emerges from international statistics, highlighting the prevalence of walking on the Blacksburg campus.
Unveiling a hidden mechanism, proteins within brain cells exhibit newfound abilities at synapses, reinforcing Darwin's theory of adaptation and diversity in the natural world.
Combining micro-needling and cupping, two emerging and alternative techniques, in an experimental study reveals a potential synergy for skin rejuvenation.
Despite a decline in COVID-19 cases, the World Health Organisation (WHO) raises global concerns by warning of an "inevitable" next pandemic known as "Disease X".