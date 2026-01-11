Ovarian Cancer Beyond the Cavity: Digging Deeper to Stop the Spread

Understand the role of the abdominal cavity (omentum) in ovarian cancer growth and why specialists advise extensive surgery.
Ovarian cancer notoriously reprograms the full abdominal cavity tissues (omentum), preventing immune cells from reaching the cancer spot, based on research led by the University of Basel and published in the Nature Communications.(1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Ovarian cancer metastasis to the human omentum disrupts organ homeostasis and induces fundamental tissue reprogramming
Go to source) The study shows that seven out of ten ovarian cancer cases are diagnosed at a late stage after the spread of the disease in the fatty apron (situated in front of the intestines).
The findings highlight that surgeons should consider the removal of entire organ (a total omentectomy) to curb the hidden growth of microscopic tumor cells.
Specialists are now debating this more aggressive approach of eliminating the omentum for even the parts that look healthy to stop the cancer recurrence. The follow-up clinical trials are essential to prove this technique for improved long-term prognosis in ovarian cancer patients.
Researchers Identified Subtle Shifts from Healthy to Diseased Abdominal TissuesTo answer this question, the team led by Jacob and Professor Viola Heinzelmann-Schwarz analyzed 36 tissue samples from 15 patients, taken from different parts of the omentum.
Some of the samples came from ovarian cancer patients who already had secondary tumors in this organ, while some of the samples came from patients whose omentum was cancer-free but were suffering from other types of cancer. The researchers analyzed precisely which cells were present in the samples and created a cell atlas of the omentum in a diseased and a healthy state.
The results indicated that the healthy omentum has a balanced cell composition, which means that the same cells are present in equal quantities at all the examined sites. These primarily include surface cells, mesenchymal stem cells and immune memory cells.
Cancer Cells Recruit Immune Cells to Protect the TumorIn the case of ovarian cancer patients, however, it was found that the cancer transforms the omentum into an environment that favors the spread of tumors: more immune cells were present in the tissue samples, including in particular the cell types that dampen the immune system’s ability to attack tumor cells and thus help the cancer.
There were also fewer surface and stem cells present in these omentum samples. It is possible that these transform into other cell types that also create a favorable environment for metastases.
Total Organ Removal as the New Surgical Approach to Stop Invisible Tumors“A key finding is that even tissue far from the tumor undergoes changes in its composition and already contains individual tumor cells. When cancer cells migrate into the omentum, they hijack the entire organ,” explains Jacob.
This results in the loss of the normal tissue structure and regenerative capacity of the omentum.
Based on these findings, it may be more beneficial to remove more of the omentum during surgery to remove the tumors, rather than just the visibly diseased part. This could potentially reduce the number of times the cancer returns.
However, Jacob emphasizes that whether this approach actually leads to a better prognosis must be verified in a follow-up clinical study.
