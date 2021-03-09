by Dr Jayashree on  September 3, 2021 at 10:50 PM General Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Outbreak of Black Urine Disease in Brazilian States
An outbreak of Rhabdomyolysis, which is known locally as black urine disease is recorded in Amazonas and Bahia. According to sources, there are 25 cases under analysis in the two states of Brazil.

The place with the highest concentration of infected people is Itacoatiara, in Amazonas, where 19 people have already been diagnosed with the disease.

"All are hemodynamically stable and without any evidence of clinical complications. The seven patients who were taken to hospital for observation remain," explained infectious disease doctor Antonio Magella, of FMT-HVD.


Rhabdomyolysis is a potentially life-threatening syndrome. When it is associated with eating seafoods, it is called as Haff disease and its main symptom is darkening of the urine, which turns into a coffee color.

The syndrome can develop rapidly, the first symptoms appear 2 to 24 hours after eating fish, and it is primarily caused by the breakdown of muscle cells.

In addition to black urine, the main signs of the disease include muscle pain and stiffness, numbness, loss of strength, and shortness of breath.

The most plausible hypothesis is that the disease is caused by some heat-stable biological toxins (that is, not destroyed by the normal cooking process) found in freshwater fish and crustaceans.

The substance does not change the taste or color of the food, facilitating contamination. Some of the seafood that has been eaten by patients diagnosed with the syndrome include species such as tambaqui, pacu butter, pyrapetinga and lobster.

It is important that the disease is recognized and treated quickly, as it can cause serious complications to the patient, such as kidney failure, multiple organ failure, and death.

In 2020, Bahia also experienced another outbreak of this disease, with 40 confirmed cases in the municipalities of Salvador, Fira de Santana, Camacari, Entre Ríos, Dias Dívila and Candiba.



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Rhabdomyolysis
Rhabdomyolysis is the breakdown of muscle tissues leading to the release of contents of the muscle fibre into the bloodstream.
READ MORE
Alzheimer's Drug Doubles The Risk of Hospitalization
Cholinesterase inhibitors like donepezil used for treating dementia disorders like Alzheimer's, enhance the risk of hospitalization.
READ MORE
What Does the Color and Odor of Your Urine Says About Your Health
Your urine can discover major underlying health conditions from diabetes to cancer. Learn what changes in color, odor and volume of urine may mean.
READ MORE
Can Dietary Fiber Reduce Toxins in Urine?
Dietary fiber or fiber rich diet helps reduce uremic stones in people with chronic kidney disease. Keep your kidneys healthy by taking fiber enriched-diet and get rid of menacing toxins from your body.
READ MORE
Diet for Kidney stones
Diet for kidney stone should comprise of calcium-rich foods, increased fluid intake. Other dietary recommendations depends on the type of kidney stone.
READ MORE
Urinary Stones In Children
There is a wide misconception that only adults develop stones. On the contrary kidney stones are very common in children living in hot climates.
READ MORE
Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children
Bacterial infection of urinary bladder can cause pain and burning sensation while passing urine. Abnormal Vesico-ureteric reflex, due to which the urine goes back to the kidneys from the bladder is also known to cause infection.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

More News on:

Urinary Stones In ChildrenVesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in ChildrenDiet for Kidney stones