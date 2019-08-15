medindia

Out-of-clinic Blood Pressure Thresholds

by Colleen Fleiss on  August 15, 2019 at 3:25 PM Hypertension News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Monitoring daytime and nighttime BP outside the clinic during a 24-hour period was found to help to identify African Americans at increased risk for cardiovascular disease, stated new study.
Out-of-clinic Blood Pressure Thresholds
Out-of-clinic Blood Pressure Thresholds

This observational study examined whether daytime and nighttime blood pressure (BP) levels measured outside a clinical setting are associated with cardiovascular disease (CVD) and risk of death.

Show Full Article


Using data from the Jackson Heart Study, which is designed to identify CVD risk factors among African American individuals, this analysis included 1,034 adults who had average daytime and nighttime BP levels calculated based on measurements from a BP monitor on their arm that took readings every 20 minutes during a 24-hour period.

During follow-up there were 113 CVD events (including coronary heart disease and stroke) and 194 deaths. The authors report that individuals with higher levels of daytime and nighttime systolic BP had an associated increased risk for CVD events and death, independent of BP levels measured in the clinic.

The increase in CVD risk was larger among participants not taking BP medication. A limitation of the study to consider is that 24-hour BP monitoring was performed only once among participants, and the researchers were unable to assess whether changes in daytime and nighttime BP during follow-up were associated with outcomes.

Authors: Yuichiro Yano, M.D., Ph.D., Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, and coauthors. (doi:10.1001/jamacardio.2019.2845)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Recommended Reading

Benefits of Blood Pressure Tablets on your Health

Hypertension affects about a billion individuals worldwide and is a silent killer. Medication & lifestyle modification is the cornerstone of an effective antihypertensive treatment.

Quiz on Blood Pressure

Blood pressure is an important vital sign. Answer this Quiz and learn more about blood pressure. ...

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood pressure readings - what do the numbers mean? Use Medindia's blood pressure calculator to check whether you blood pressure is at healthy level.

Foods that Can Lower Your High Blood Pressure

Foods rich in dietary potassium, calcium, anti-oxidants, vitamin C can lower your high blood pressure significantly. Top foods that lower blood pressure are listed.

Can Garlic Control High Blood Pressure

Want to know how to lower high blood pressure/hypertension? Garlic is a miracle herb that helps to lower blood pressure and keep it under control.

Diet and High Blood Pressure

High blood pressure or hypertension is defined as a blood pressure of above 140 mm Hg (systolic) and or 90mm Hg (diastolic).

Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks

Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Simple guidelines to avoid heart attack are listed.

High Blood Pressure

High blood pressure or hypertension is a chronic condition, which usually lasts a lifetime once it is developed.

Low Blood Pressure

If your blood pressure is persistently less than 90/60 mm Hg you are suffering from Low blood pressure or Hypotension.

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.

Thalassemia

Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to produce abnormal hemoglobin.

More News on:

High Blood Pressure Thalassemia Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Diet and High Blood Pressure Stress and the Gender Divide Quiz on Hypertension Heart Attack- Lifestyle Risks Can Garlic Control High Blood Pressure Benefits of Blood Pressure Tablets on your Health Low Blood Pressure 

What's New on Medindia

Control Your Blood Pressure to Fight Age-related Brain Damage

Home Remedies for Hair Loss

Mode of Delivery at Birth Linked to Child's Skin Microbiome
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive