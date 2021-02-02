Osteoarthritis: Novel Cartilage Cells Release Drug When Stressed

In the laboratory, the researchers altered genes in the cartilage cells and programmed them to respond to the mechanical stress associated with movement and weight-bearing by producing a drug to combat inflammation.Senior Investigator Farshid Guilak PhD, Mildred B. Simon Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery said,The researchers first conducted experiments in the lab using cartilage cells from pigs to understand how those cells sense when they are being mechanically stressed. They were able to identify key pathways in the cells that respond to stress and the genes in the cartilage that are activated by mechanical loading.Similar to the touch sensor on a smart phone, the cartilage cells were able to detect when stress is being applied and the inflammation associated with the excessive stress of arthritis causes cartilage to break down. The cells in these experiments responded to the stress by secreting an anti-inflammatory drug that blocked cartilage damage.The researchers altered the DNA in the cells to sense the load and respond accordingly to make anti-arthritis drug.The cells were engineered to release a drug called anakinra (Kineret) which is an interleukin-1 receptor antagonist. The drug is used to treat rheumatoid arthritis and is a promising treatment for post-traumatic osteoarthritis that occurs following joint injury. Earlier studies with anakinra (Kineret) in patients with osteoarthritis have shown it to be safe but ineffective when only injected into a joint one time.In order to work well, the drug needs to be released in arthritic joints over longer periods. He said,Along with reducing inflammation in arthritic joints, specific cartilage cells deliver the drug only when and where it's needed. This avoids side effects associated with long-term delivery of a strong anti-inflammatory drug to the entire body.The team also plans to use the same technique to alter other types of cells to make different drugs. Guilak said,Source: Medindia