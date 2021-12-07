Organic Face Serum Must for Your Monsoon Skincare Routine

Monsoon season ups the risk of bacterial and fungal infections and to maintain your skin's glow, right products should be used and a systematic skincare routine must be followed.



Upma Kapoor, Founder, Teal & Terra, says using organic products for your face helps you achieve your chemical-free skin goals, giving you flawless skin without side-effects.

Having Anti-Oxidants & Omega-3 & 6 Fatty Acids that repair and rejuvenate the skin

When added to one's daily routine, be a solution to many skin care problems

Regular use can help reduce hyperpigmentation, and heal blemishes

It gets the skin nourished from within

‘Organic face serums contain grapeseed oil, which helps in hydrating the skin, and making your skin radiant, glowing and healthy.’





An essential oil rich face serum can help the skin replenish its moisture, thus shielding it from further infections. They also help in improving overall health of the skin by promoting the skin's renewal process. It can also be incorporated into the skincare routine as a toner, as it acts as an antiseptic to heal skin.



A lightweight formula serum is perfect for the wet climate; hydrating without being too heavy, adds the beauty expert.



Organic face serums can act as all-in-one products by giving you skin that is radiant, glowing and healthy. Owing to their long-term benefits, they are often considered indispensable part of skincare rituals.







Organic face serums contain grapeseed oil that promotes hydration within the skin, with Mulethi and Ashwagandha -- age-old remedies for youthful skin, and Walnut oil that evens out skin tone. Vitamins E and C form a barrier around the skin to protect it, says Kapoor.