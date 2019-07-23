Organic Diet During Pregnancy Reduces Exposure to Neurotoxic Insecticides

That's why Cynthia Curl, an assistant professor in Boise State's Department of Community and Environmental Health, has conducted what is believed to be the first ever long-term diet intervention study on the effects of organic produce on pregnant women. Results of the Treasure Valley study revealed that adding organic produce to an individual's diet, as compared to conventional produce, significantly reduced exposure to pyrethroid insecticides - that is, insecticides that are neurotoxic to insects as well as humans in large enough doses.For six months, spanning 20 women's second and third trimesters, Curl's two study groups were provided with weekly deliveries of fresh fruits and vegetables. One group was given organic produce while the other received conventional produce. Weekly urine samples were collected from both groups and analyzed by the Center for Disease Control. The results showed that women consuming organic produce had significantly lower pesticide metabolites.," said Curl. "."This study also proves the feasibility of conducting long-term organic diet intervention study among pregnant women. Curl believes that by following this study's parameters with a much larger test group, and then monitoring the health and development of the children after birth, it would be possible to conclusively answer the question of whether there is a measurable health benefit to children if their mothers consume organic, rather than conventional, food during pregnancy.," Curl said.This study also demonstrates that it is not necessary to consume a fully organic diet in order to experience a significant change in pesticide exposure. By supplementing participants' diets with organic fruits and vegetables, the authors better imitated how many people actually consume organic food - as a part of their diet rather than the whole.As the need to produce enough food for our growing global population escalates, so too has the urgency of the organic versus conventional foods debate. The higher costs of producing and buying organic produce, evolving agricultural practices, the effects of pesticides on the environment, the burgeoning $40 billion organic food industry: all of these elements, and many more, complicate and muddy an issue that still suffers from a lack of scientific understanding.Yet Curl asserted that organic or not, the proven health benefits of eating fruits and vegetables far outweighs any concerns about potential negative effects of pesticide exposure.," said Curl. "Curl's research was supported by a team of Boise State undergraduates, including: Jessica Porter, Ian Penwell, Rachel Phinney, Justin Nelson, Hope Murray, Jonathan Wheatley Makaela Bournazian, Dana Kerins and Abigail Thomas. The team also partnered with the Central District Health Department's Women, Infants and Children program for participant recruitment; Grasmick Produce and Idaho's Bounty for the produce; Wild Safari Deliveries to deliver the food; and Boise State's Office of Information Technology for the novel development of tailored foodSource: Newswise