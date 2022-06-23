About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Organ Storage a Step Closer With Cryopreservation: Study

by Hannah Joy on June 23, 2022 at 8:38 PM
Font : A-A+

Organ Storage a Step Closer With Cryopreservation: Study

Storage of organs, such as hearts and lungs, can be improved and stored longer with cryopreservation, reveals a new study.

The team's discovery of new cryoprotective agents opens the door to many more being developed that could one day help to eliminate the need for organ transplant waiting lists. Their results are published in the Journal of Materials Chemistry B.

Cryopreservation of Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Improved the Most by One Product: Research

Cryopreservation of Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Improved the Most by One Product: Research


A team of researchers compared 12 kinds of commercially prepared and readily available cryopreservation solutions and found that Cell Banker 3 out-performed the other 11 solutions.
Advertisement


What is Cryopreservation?

Cryopreservation is a process of cooling biological specimens down to very low temperatures so they can be stored for a long time. Storing cells through cryopreservation has had big benefits for the world - including boosting supplies at blood banks and assisting reproduction - but it is currently impossible to store organs and simple tissues.

The lead researcher, Dr. Saffron Bryant from RMIT University, said that in the United States around 60% of all donated hearts and lungs were discarded. While figures vary in other countries, preservation and transport times remain a global issue.
New Method for Cryopreservation Developed

New Method for Cryopreservation Developed


Natural antifreeze proteins inspired revolutionary bacteria cryopreservation technique, found study.
Advertisement

"We have these massive organ shortages, and we only have hours to get an organ from a donor to a recipient," Bryant said.

About 1,850 people are on the waiting list for an organ transplant in Australia, while more than 100,000 Americans are waiting for a transplant. 

Benefits of New Cryoprotective Agents

Bryant said transplant waiting lists could become a problem of the past, as the RMIT team's discovery of new cryoprotective agents could lead to the development of potentially thousands more that could help keep donated organs viable for years, rather than hours.

"For the past 50 years cryopreservation practices have largely relied on the same two cryoprotective agents, but they don't work for organs and many cell types," she said.

Cryoprotective agents are like the antifreeze that you put in your car to stop the engine freezing as they allow the storage of cells at very low temperatures, Bryant said.

"These agents help to protect against damage during cryopreservation, primarily from dehydration and freezing by preventing the formation of ice crystals that can damage cells," she said.

"Ice crystals cause damage inside cells. Cryoprotectants stop ice forming, leading to a glassy structure instead that can solidify but doesn't cause the same sort of damage as ice crystals."

The research team discovered a cryoprotectant with two agents, proline and glycerol, was effective for all four cell types tested, including skin and brain cells, which were incubated with the cryoprotectant at 37 degrees Celsius before being frozen.

"This cryoprotectant was more effective and less toxic than its individual components," Bryant said.

"This is one of the first times that this class of solvents has been systematically tested for cryopreservation of mammalian cells.

"This study could lead to the development of potentially thousands of new cryoprotective agents that may be tailored to specific cell types."

Bryant said incubating these cells with the cryoprotectant at 37 degrees Celsius for several hours prior to freezing and keeping them viable is a crucial step toward the storage of organs and tissues.

"It means we could expose organs to the cryoprotectants for long enough for them to penetrate into the deepest layers of the organ without causing damage," she said.

"We have a long way to go with our research, as we've only looked at single cells and it's a much more complicated process for organs.

"But if we can develop this approach to store organs, we could eliminate organ shortages - there would be no waiting lists at all."

As a next step, the RMIT team will investigate ways to cryopreserve new cell types, including some that cannot be frozen and kept viable using current methods.

"We're also working with Lifeblood to investigate cryopreservation of blood products such as platelets, which are vital for the treatment of patients who have suffered significant blood loss," Bryant said.

"Current technology only enables the storage of platelets for up to a week, but with successful cryopreservation, they could be stored for years."



Source: Eurekalert
Does Cryopreservation Affect the Therapeutic Potential of Mesenchymal Stem Cells?

Does Cryopreservation Affect the Therapeutic Potential of Mesenchymal Stem Cells?


The changes in MSC gene expression associated with cryopreservation and exposure to the mouse lung have been published in a journal.
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
COVID Toes
COVID Toes
International Yoga Day 2022 - 'Yoga for Humanity'
International Yoga Day 2022 - 'Yoga for Humanity'
Wearable Devices Are Now Transforming Depression, Multiple Sclerosis, and Epilepsy Management.
Wearable Devices Are Now Transforming Depression, Multiple Sclerosis, and Epilepsy Management.
View all
Recommended Reading
Acute Coronary SyndromeAcute Coronary Syndrome
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Tongue AbnormalitiesTongue Abnormalities
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Tongue Abnormalities Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Acute Coronary Syndrome 

Most Popular on Medindia

Color Blindness Calculator Blood Pressure Calculator Drug - Food Interactions The Essence of Yoga A-Z Drug Brands in India Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants Drug Side Effects Calculator Indian Medical Journals Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) Selfie Addiction Calculator

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close