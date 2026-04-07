Organ Preservation Beyond 31 Hours: The New Era of Liver Transplant

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New #coldpreservation tech turns midnight #livertransplants into safe #daytimesurgery! UMCG study shows daytime cases jumped 53% to 89% with 31-hour graft preservation. The future of organ care is here. #machineperfusion #healthtechnology #livertransplantation #organdonation #hepatology #transplantsurgery #daytimesurgery