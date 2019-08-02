medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Drug News

Oral Vaccines Powered by Micromotors Developed

by Colleen Fleiss on  February 8, 2019 at 2:02 AM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Oral vaccines powered by micromotors that target the mucus layer of the intestine have been developed by scientists. The findings are published in ACS journal Nano Letters.
Oral Vaccines Powered by Micromotors Developed
Oral Vaccines Powered by Micromotors Developed

Vaccines have saved millions of lives, but nobody likes getting a shot. That's why scientists are trying to develop oral vaccines for infectious diseases. But to be effective, the vaccine must survive digestion and reach immune cells within the intestinal wall.

In addition to avoiding needles, oral vaccines can generate a broader immune response by stimulating immune cells within the mucus layer of the intestine to produce a special class of antibody called immunoglobulin A (IgA). Joseph Wang, Liangfang Zhang and colleagues wondered if they could use magnesium particles as tiny motors to deliver an oral vaccine against the bacterial pathogen Staphylococcus aureus. When coated over most of their surfaces with titanium dioxide, magnesium microparticles use water as fuel to generate hydrogen bubbles that power their propulsion.

To develop the oral vaccine, the researchers coated magnesium micromotors with red blood cell membranes that displayed the Staphylococcal Ģ\-toxin, along with a layer of chitosan to help them stick to the intestinal mucus. Then, they added an enteric coating that protects drugs from the acidic conditions of the stomach. When given orally to mice, the micromotors safely passed through the stomach, and then the enteric coating dissolved, activating the motors. Imaging of mice that had been given the vaccine showed that the micromotors accumulated in the intestinal wall much better than non-motorized particles.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Recommended Reading

Fungal Infections

Fungal infections are caused by fungi that include yeasts and molds, and occur in those with a weak immunity or following prolonged antibiotic use.

Test your Knowledge on Viral Infections

Viral infections are extremely common. They may cause minor disease like common cold or life-threatening conditions like AIDS. Test your knowledge on viral infections by taking this ...

Travel Vaccination Calculator

Find out about travel shots or vaccination before you travel to your destination country. Travel vaccination calculator guides travelers on information about travel to 247 countries. Safe travel is the first step to enjoy your holiday or business ...

Dental Check-Up

It is commonly recommended that you visit the dentist twice a year to clean your teeth and gums and also do the basic checkups.

Vaccination for Children

Vaccines are biological products that impart immunity to the recipient. Vaccines may be live attenuated, killed or toxoids.

More News on:

Dental Check-Up Vaccination for Children 

What's New on Medindia

Ear Deformities

Wonder Herbs for those Digestion Blues

Nutrition Education for Kids
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive