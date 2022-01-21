Oral Supplement for Muscle Strength

Gut-produced compound in an oral supplement is found to have better endurance in two small exercises, thereby boosting muscle, and mitochondria (powerhouse of a cell) health as per a study at the University of Washington School of Medicine/UW Medicine, published in the journal JAMA Network Open.
New research suggests that the supplement, urolithin A (a byproduct of a person's gut bacteria and loaded with polyphenols), may help improve or prolong muscle activity in people who are aging or who have diseases that make exercise difficult.
It was found that Urolithin A was associated with a significant reduction in several acylcarnitines and ceramides implicated for their roles in metabolic disorders involving mitochondria.
Source: Medindia