Oral Supplement for Muscle Strength

Gut-produced compound in an oral supplement is found to have better endurance in two small exercises, thereby boosting muscle, and mitochondria (powerhouse of a cell) health as per a study at the University of Washington School of Medicine/UW Medicine, published in the journal JAMA Network Open. New research suggests that the supplement, urolithin A (a byproduct of a person's gut bacteria and loaded with polyphenols), may help improve or prolong muscle activity in people who are aging or who have diseases that make exercise difficult.

"This is relevant both to people with chronic diseases and people who want to be more active later in life." "Even though we did not observe an effect of the supplement in whole body function (via six-minute measure and ATP production). These results are still exciting because they demonstrate that just taking a supplement for a short duration actually improved muscle endurance. Fatigue resistance got better in the absence of exercise," says the lead author, David Marcinek, a professor of radiology at the University of Washington School of Medicine.



Source: Medindia

