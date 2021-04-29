Oral Pill for COVID-19 to be Available by Next Year

Remdesivir is the only antiviral currently approved for use against the coronavirus, which is manufactured by Gilead Sciences. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave the drug full approval in October after it was granted emergency use authorization in May last year.He also said the medication could be "way more effective against the multiple variants" of the virus than current options adding that the mechanism of action, of the antiviral, is not expected to be subject to mutations, "particularly because it's not acting on the spike, as we all know, all the mutations that we are hearing right now are seeing this in the proteins of the spike."We are now progressing the studies and we will have more news around summer, the Pfizer CEO said."This one doesn't work there so that allows us to believe that will be way more effective against the multiple variants. So, all good news. We are now progressing the studies and we will have more news around summer," the CEO added.Source: Medindia