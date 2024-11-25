Oral Oxytocin-Like Peptides: A Non-Opioid Approach to Chronic Abdominal Pain

A novel, gut-specific, oral peptide therapy to treat chronic abdominal pain has been developed, offering a non-opioid alternative for conditions like IBS and IBD.

A team of researchers at the University of Vienna, headed by medicinal chemist Markus Muttenthaler, has created a novel class of oral peptide therapies for managing chronic abdominal pain. This pioneering development provides a safe, non-opioid treatment option for conditions like irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), which impact millions globally. The findings were recently published in the international edition of the prestigious journalExisting treatments for chronic abdominal pain frequently depend on opioids, which can lead to serious side effects like addiction, nausea, and constipation. These drugs also impact the central nervous system, causing fatigue and drowsiness, which reduces the quality of life for those suffering from the condition. The risk of addiction is especially concerning and has played a significant role in the global opioid crisis. As a result, there is an urgent need for alternative treatments that reduce these risks ().This new therapeutic approach targets oxytocin receptors in the gut. Oxytocin is commonly known as the ‘love hormone’ because of its role in social bonding. Less well-known is that oxytocin can also affect pain perception. When the peptide hormone oxytocin binds to these receptors, it triggers a signal that reduces pain signals in the gut. The advantage of this approach is that the effect is gut-specific, thus having a lower risk of side effects due to its non-systemic, gut-restricted action.Oxytocin cannot be taken orally because it is rapidly broken down in the gastrointestinal tract. However, Prof. Muttenthaler’s team has successfully created oxytocin compounds that are fully gut-stable yet can still potently and selectively activate the oxytocin receptor. This means these newly developed oxytocin-like peptides can be taken orally, allowing for convenient treatment for patients. This approach is especially innovative since most peptide drugs (such as insulin, GLP1 analogues) need to be injected as they are also quickly degraded in the gut."Our research highlights the therapeutic potential of gut-specific peptides and offers a new, safe alternative to existing pain medications, particularly for those suffering from chronic gut disorders and abdominal pain," explains Muttenthaler.With support from the European Research Council, the scientists are now working to translate their research findings into practice. The goal is to bring these new peptides to market as an effective and safe treatment for chronic abdominal pain. Moreover, the general approach of oral, stable, and gut-specific peptide therapeutics could revolutionize the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases, as the therapeutic potential of peptides in this area has not yet been fully explored.The team has already secured a patent for the developed drug leads and is now actively seeking investors and industrial partners to advance the drug leads towards the clinic.Source-Eurekalert